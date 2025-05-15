Disproportionate Assets: Lokayukta Conducts Raids In 30 Locations Across K’Taka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) The sleuths of the Lokayukta are conducting a series of raids at more than 30 locations, targeting at least seven government officials across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka on Thursday.

These raids are being carried out following a tip-off regarding the amassing of assets disproportionate to the officials' known sources of income.

According to sources, raids are currently underway at 12 locations in Bengaluru, 7 in Tumakuru, 5 in Yadgir, 4 in Mangaluru, and 4 in Vijayapura district.

The locations include the residence and offices of the Project Director of the Nirmiti Centre in Tumakuru, a Survey Supervisor in Mangaluru, and a senior lady officer attached to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation.

Raids are also being carried out at the residences of the Additional Director attached to the Bengaluru City and Rural Planning Directorate, an inspector attached to Legal Metrology, a Second Division Assistant at the Hosakote Taluk Office, and a staff member at the Yadgir Taluk Office.

The residence and properties of the Tehsildar from Yadgir district are being searched in the Akkamahadevi Layout area of Kalaburagi city. Raids are also being conducted on the premises of relatives of the officers.

Further details are awaited, and an official statement from the Lokayukta is yet to be released in this regard.

Earlier, on January 31 Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids at seven locations in four districts of the state. The raids were held on the residences and properties of government officers over suspicions of amassing disproportionate assets. The officers who were raided included an incharge Sub-Registrar.

The simultaneous raids were conducted in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Raichur and Bagalkot districts.

On January 8, the Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous raids against seven government officials in Karnataka in connection with amassing disproportionate assets.

The raids were conducted in nine places - Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar, Belagavi, Gadag, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkot and Tumakuru districts.