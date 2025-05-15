Tripadvisor Announces Cancun & Las Vegas As The Top Destinations For Travelers With Release Of Annual Summer Travel Index
Popular International Destinations - US Travelers
Popular Domestic Destinations - US Travelers
Cancun , Mexico
Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris , France
New York City, New York
London , United Kingdom
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Rome , Italy
Ocean City, Maryland
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Chicago , Illinois
Punta Cana , Dominican Republic
Honolulu, Hawai'i
Barcelona, Spain
Panama City Beach , Florida
Oranjestad, Aruba
Key West, Florida
Venice, Italy
Clearwater, Florida
Cap Cana, Dominican Republic
Nashville, Tennessee
For international trends, four of the top ten trending destinations for US travelers are in the Caribbean, with 51% of travelers citing that their primary reason to travel is to relax and rejuvenate.
While Florida dominates the list of trending domestic locations for US travelers with four inclusions on the top ten list, remote areas like Big Sur and Moran, Wyoming are trending as 38% of travelers seek to enjoy nature on their summer travels.
For all trending destinations that top the Summer Travel Index for American travelers, see below.
Fastest Growing International Destinations - US Travelers (Based on YoY growth)
Fastest Growing Domestic Destinations - US Travelers (Based on YoY growth)
Punta Sam, Mexico
Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Noord, Aruba
Isle of Palms, South Carolina
Puerto Rico , Spain
Big Sur, California
Cap Estate , St. Lucia
North Wildwood, New Jersey
Goreme, Türkiye
Dewey Beach, Delaware
Akumal, Mexico
York Beach, Maine
Asakusa, Japan
Moran, Wyoming
Krakow , Poland
St. Augustine Beach , Florida
Lucea, Jamaica
Panama City Beach, Florida
Bonaire , Caribbean
Fort Myers Beach, Florida
Opting for Experiences
Activities and experiences are a top priority for travelers of all ages, with 83% reporting that it's an important part of their travel budget. Most travelers (89%) are planning up to five activities. Gen Z respondents are more likely to book six or more activities compared to older age group respondents (14% versus older age group average of 9%). Similarly, Gen Z and Millennials are leading the charge on those most likely to travel in general.
While every generation prioritizes relaxation, older respondents do so more than younger ones: 56% of older generations (Boomers and Gen X) versus 47% for Millennials and Gen Z. Conversely, younger respondents are significantly more likely to want to have an adventure and explore different cultures than older generations.
"Summer travel is all about making memories with friends, family and loved ones – and planning those special trips is a highlight of the year for so many travelers," said Hilary Fischer-Groban, Head of Research & Insights at Tripadvisor. "Whether it's exploring the unique cultural sights of a new country, playing and relaxing on a beach, or booking an outing like a guided tour or boat ride, taking advantage of local experiences while traveling helps make memories that will last a lifetime. Tripadvisor reviews can help guide travelers to find the best of the best experiences to round out their trip."
It's All in the Plan
Planning ahead with a travel guidance platform like Tripadvisor helps ensure travel plans run smoothly and that experiences go according to plan. In fact, 57% of travelers report that they will book activities ahead of their vacations, and Gen Z and millennials are 78% more likely to book on-trip activities in advance (71% vs 40% older age groups). While on their trip, Boomers are more likely to ask locals for recommendations (38%) while Gen Z are more likely to go to social media (51%) to round out their itinerary. The top trending experience categories for 2025 are cultural and themed tours, outdoor activities including things like hiking and horseriding, and cruises, sailing and water tours.
Booking accommodations is also a factor in the planning process. Younger respondents (Gen Z and Millennials, 30% average) are more likely to stay in vacation rentals than older respondents (Gen X and Boomers, 21% average), who favor hotels.
"With experiences and stays available through Tripadvisor, planning your summer travels in one easy-to-use platform simplifies the scheduling process and lets users focus on their getaway," said Fischer-Groban. "Tripadvisor's billion-plus reviews and contributions will help travelers decide how best to maximize their valuable vacation days."
Popular International Travel Experiences - US Travelers
Popular Domestic Travel Experiences - US Travelers
Chichen Itza, Cenote, and Valladolid Tour - Cancun, Mexico
Fountains of Bellagio - Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Walking Food Tour with Secrets Food Tours - Paris, France
New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour - New York, New York
Stonehenge, Windsor Castle & Bath from London - London, United Kingdom
Myrtle Beach State Park - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Methodology
The data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:
-
A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,800 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between March 26, 2025 and April 8, 2025 across six countries, including Australia, France, Japan, Singapore, U.K. & U.S.
Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform for searches made by travelers in the U.S., U.K. and Japan between February 1 - April 10, 2025 for travel between June 1 - August 31, 2025.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.
Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.
* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, May 2025
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files
