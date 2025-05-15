Tripadvisor Announces Cancun & Las Vegas As The Top Destinations For Travelers With Release Of Annual Summer Travel Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tripadvisor's Summer Travel Index uncovers the top and trending summer destinations for 2025, with the most popular locations from 2024 still leading the way again for US travelers such as Las Vegas and Cancun. Now trending for summer 2025 are cities including Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Punta Sam, Mexico which topped the list. New data from the report also shows that Gen Z and Millennials are 38% more likely to travel both domestically and internationally compared to Gen X and Boomers. Summer Travel Index: 2025 Top Summer Travel Destinations

This year's data indicates that US travelers are looking for a blend of bustling city activities and laid-back beach vacations for their summer travels both internationally and domestically. Top global summer travel destinations for US citizens include: Cancun, Mexico Paris, France London, United Kingdom Top domestic summer travel destinations for US citizens include: Las Vegas, Nevada New York City, New York Myrtle Beach, South Carolina For all destinations that top the Summer Travel Index for American travelers, see below.

Popular International Destinations - US Travelers Popular Domestic Destinations - US Travelers Cancun , Mexico Las Vegas, Nevada Paris , France New York City, New York London , United Kingdom Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Rome , Italy Ocean City, Maryland Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Chicago , Illinois Punta Cana , Dominican Republic Honolulu, Hawai'i Barcelona, Spain Panama City Beach , Florida Oranjestad, Aruba Key West, Florida Venice, Italy Clearwater, Florida Cap Cana, Dominican Republic Nashville, Tennessee

For international trends, four of the top ten trending destinations for US travelers are in the Caribbean, with 51% of travelers citing that their primary reason to travel is to relax and rejuvenate.

While Florida dominates the list of trending domestic locations for US travelers with four inclusions on the top ten list, remote areas like Big Sur and Moran, Wyoming are trending as 38% of travelers seek to enjoy nature on their summer travels.

For all trending destinations that top the Summer Travel Index for American travelers, see below.

Fastest Growing International Destinations - US Travelers (Based on YoY growth) Fastest Growing Domestic Destinations - US Travelers (Based on YoY growth) Punta Sam, Mexico Fort Walton Beach, Florida Noord, Aruba Isle of Palms, South Carolina Puerto Rico , Spain Big Sur, California Cap Estate , St. Lucia North Wildwood, New Jersey Goreme, Türkiye Dewey Beach, Delaware Akumal, Mexico York Beach, Maine Asakusa, Japan Moran, Wyoming Krakow , Poland St. Augustine Beach , Florida Lucea, Jamaica Panama City Beach, Florida Bonaire , Caribbean Fort Myers Beach, Florida

Opting for Experiences

Activities and experiences are a top priority for travelers of all ages, with 83% reporting that it's an important part of their travel budget. Most travelers (89%) are planning up to five activities. Gen Z respondents are more likely to book six or more activities compared to older age group respondents (14% versus older age group average of 9%). Similarly, Gen Z and Millennials are leading the charge on those most likely to travel in general.

While every generation prioritizes relaxation, older respondents do so more than younger ones: 56% of older generations (Boomers and Gen X) versus 47% for Millennials and Gen Z. Conversely, younger respondents are significantly more likely to want to have an adventure and explore different cultures than older generations.

"Summer travel is all about making memories with friends, family and loved ones – and planning those special trips is a highlight of the year for so many travelers," said Hilary Fischer-Groban, Head of Research & Insights at Tripadvisor. "Whether it's exploring the unique cultural sights of a new country, playing and relaxing on a beach, or booking an outing like a guided tour or boat ride, taking advantage of local experiences while traveling helps make memories that will last a lifetime. Tripadvisor reviews can help guide travelers to find the best of the best experiences to round out their trip."

It's All in the Plan

Planning ahead with a travel guidance platform like Tripadvisor helps ensure travel plans run smoothly and that experiences go according to plan. In fact, 57% of travelers report that they will book activities ahead of their vacations, and Gen Z and millennials are 78% more likely to book on-trip activities in advance (71% vs 40% older age groups). While on their trip, Boomers are more likely to ask locals for recommendations (38%) while Gen Z are more likely to go to social media (51%) to round out their itinerary. The top trending experience categories for 2025 are cultural and themed tours, outdoor activities including things like hiking and horseriding, and cruises, sailing and water tours.

Booking accommodations is also a factor in the planning process. Younger respondents (Gen Z and Millennials, 30% average) are more likely to stay in vacation rentals than older respondents (Gen X and Boomers, 21% average), who favor hotels.

"With experiences and stays available through Tripadvisor, planning your summer travels in one easy-to-use platform simplifies the scheduling process and lets users focus on their getaway," said Fischer-Groban. "Tripadvisor's billion-plus reviews and contributions will help travelers decide how best to maximize their valuable vacation days."

Popular International Travel Experiences - US Travelers Popular Domestic Travel Experiences - US Travelers Chichen Itza, Cenote, and Valladolid Tour - Cancun, Mexico Fountains of Bellagio - Las Vegas, Nevada Paris Walking Food Tour with Secrets Food Tours - Paris, France New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour - New York, New York Stonehenge, Windsor Castle & Bath from London - London, United Kingdom Myrtle Beach State Park - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Methodology

The data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:



A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,800 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between March 26, 2025 and April 8, 2025 across six countries, including Australia, France, Japan, Singapore, U.K. & U.S. Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform for searches made by travelers in the U.S., U.K. and Japan between February 1 - April 10, 2025 for travel between June 1 - August 31, 2025.

