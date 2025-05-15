Global Times: Diverse Cultural Activities On The Great Wall Highlight Symbol Of Unity And Resilience

BEIJING, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At dusk, the dazzling lights began to turn on, and the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing stretches like a grand golden dragon. Exhibitions of Hanfu culture, performances of traditional instruments such as guzheng, and dance shows attracted many visitors to gather and watch.

As the 2025 Great Wall Cultural Festival, which features varieties of cultural activities along many sections of the man-made defensive structure, kicked off on Tuesday. The night tour on the Badaling Great Wall has opened to visitors. Under the embellishment of lights, the Great Wall reveals a distinctive charm different from that in the daytime to the tourists.

Mei Lanfen, one of the voluntary Great Wall guardians living in the Shixia village in Beijing's Yanqing district, can experience the diverse charm of the Great Wall almost every day during her seven-kilometer patrol through steep mountain paths.

In Mei's eyes, the enduring charm that motivates her to continue patrolling for nearly six years stems from the deep cultural significance of the Great Wall. "The Great Wall is a symbol of the Chinese nation standing strong for thousands of years. In the face of storms and adversity, it has taught us resilience and courage," she noted.

Going closer

The 2025 Beijing Great Wall Cultural Festival started with the string quartet Great Wall Ballad on Wednesday. Musicians from the Beijing Symphony Orchestra complemented the children's cheerful voices from Yanqing No. 2 Primary School.

At the opening ceremony, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism announced 10 self-driving tour routes along the Great Wall. These routes connect six districts, including Mentougou, Changping, Yanqing and Huairou and link to multiple sections such as the Badaling Great Wall, Juyongguan Great Wall, Mutianyu Great Wall, Huanghuacheng Water Great Wall and Simatai Great Wall. The tour routes also extend to over 20 key rural tourism villages and towns across the country.

Liu Wenyan, a deputy director of the Great Wall National Cultural Park Protection Institute at the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage, told the Global Times that this "culture-commerce-tourism-sports" model has revitalized rural economies along the Great Wall through heritage-inspired products and tourism programs.

In recent years, ongoing efforts to explore the cultural significance of the Great Wall and to protect and preserve its heritage have led to increased interests from both domestic and international visitors. As a result, more and more people now have the opportunity to experience and connect with this remarkable symbol of Chinese history and culture through various creative methods.

For example, starting from the May Day holidays this year, the Badaling Great Wall scenic area has introduced an exoskeleton climbing device rental service to visitors.

Shen Bingtang, a publicity staff member with the Badaling Culture and Tourism Group, told the Global Times that by combining artificial intelligence with ergonomic design, this equipment helps tourists enjoy a more effortless climbing experience.

For many visitors, climbing the steep steps of the Great Wall is a physical challenge. Buckled around the waist and strapped on the legs, the exoskeleton device can intelligently detect inclines and declines, automatically adjusting its assistance mode to ensure optimal support on varying slopes. This device significantly reduces physical strain for its users, especially the elderly, making the experience of climbing much easier and more enjoyable, according to Shen.

In addition to climbing the ancient architecture, attending traditional temple fairs and participating in photo competitions themed around the Great Wall during the cultural festival are also meaningful ways for enthusiasts to connect this historic heritage.

To be continued

Currently, a team of over 20 members in Badaling township, including Mei, takes turns patrolling the unopened sections of the Great Wall.

"I love standing atop the Great Wall's towers, feeling the wind swirl around me. Even if it means sweating through summer patrols, it gives me a strong sense of fulfillment," Mei told the Global Times.

Addressing the evolving ethos of the Great Wall, Liu noted the need to reinterpret its spirit amid technological progress and shifting values in this new age.

Historically, a testament to the interplay between agricultural and nomadic civilizations, the Great Wall now embodies "harmonious coexistence."

In order to pass on the Great Wall culture as far into the future as possible, various works covering restoration, digitalization and exhibition have been carried out on by local authorities or individuals along the heritage that spans thousands of miles.

While the Great Wall National Cultural Park is under construction, the China Great Wall Museum is expected to open to the public by the end of next year or early 2027. Zhang Yu, director of the office of the Capital Museum of China, said that once completed, the museum will offer visitors a chance to explore and understand the Great Wall culture through exhibits, while also providing an opportunity to see this incredible and historical monument firsthand.

By combining the building's design with the layout of the exhibits, the museum aims to create a comprehensive space that tells the story of the Great Wall and highlights its cultural spirit, Zhang said.

