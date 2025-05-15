Dividend Payment Ex-Date Of AS Harju Elekter Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Harju Elekter Group (HAE1T, ISIN EE3100004250) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 21 May 2025 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system.

Proceeding from the above, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (the ex-date) is 20 May 2025. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2024.

AS Harju Elekter Group will pay dividend 0.15 euros per share on 28 May 2025.

