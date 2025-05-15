Dividend Payment Ex-Date Of AS Harju Elekter Group
Proceeding from the above, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (the ex-date) is 20 May 2025. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2024.
AS Harju Elekter Group will pay dividend 0.15 euros per share on 28 May 2025.
Priit Treial
CFO/ Member of the Management Board
+372 674 7400
