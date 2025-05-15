VEON 1Q25 Earnings Release: Strong Start To 2025, Digital Revenues Surge 50%, Driving Growth

Dubai, May 15, 2025

VEON 1Q25 Highlights



Total revenue growth of 8.9% YoY to USD 1,026 million (12.9% YoY in underlying local currency terms)

EBITDA growth of 13.7% YoY to USD 439 million (10.4% YoY in underlying local currency terms)

Direct digital revenue growth of 50.2% YoY to USD 147 million (+54.3% YoY in local currency terms), representing 14.3% of revenues for quarter

Total cash and cash equivalents and deposits of USD 1,775 million, with USD 662 million at headquarters (“HQ”); and gross debt at USD 4,377 million (decreased by USD 4 million QoQ), with net debt excluding lease liabilities at USD 1,810 million (decreased by USD 91 million QoQ) LTM Equity Free Cash Flow of USD 387 million, Capex of USD 135 million



VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, announces selected financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

For the first quarter, VEON achieved 8.9% year-on-year growth in revenues and a 13.7% YoY growth in EBITDA in reported currency (USD).

Underlying 1Q25 revenue growth was 12.9% YoY in local currency terms, when adjusted for the cyberattack in Ukraine which impacted the base, and the deconsolidation of TNS+ in Kazakhstan. Our local currency growth rate exceeded the blended weighted average inflation rate in our operating countries of 7.6% in the quarter, showcasing our capability to implement fair value pricing across our markets.

VEON's revenue performance was supported by increasingly robust direct digital revenue growth, which rose by 50.2% YoY in reported currency, and by 54.3% YoY in local currency terms. Direct digital revenues comprised 14.3% of total revenues in 1Q25, up from 10.4% a year ago.

EBITDA stood at 439 million, representing a 13.7% year-on-year increase in reported currency. When adjusted for the identified items, this represents a 10.4% increase in underlying local currency terms.

Capex increased 8.3% YoY, with a capex intensity of 13.1% (-0.1 p.p. YoY) and implies LTM capex intensity of 20.4% (+2.2 p.p. YoY, 17.9% excl. Ukraine) for the quarter. Total cash and cash equivalents and deposits as of March 31, 2025 amounted to USD 1,775 million (including USD 303 million related to customer deposits from our banking operations in Pakistan and excluding USD 30 million in Ukrainian sovereign bonds that are classified as investments) with USD 662 million held at the HQ level. Net debt to LTM EBITDA, excluding lease liabilities, declined to 1.23x as of March 31, 2025, from 1.34x as of December 31, 2024.

Outlook for 2025

VEON is maintaining its FY25 outlook whereby it expects underlying local currency growth for total revenue of between 12% and 14% year-on-year and underlying local currency EBITDA growth of between 13% and 15% year-on-year. VEON's 2025 outlook for the Group's capex intensity is in the range of 17%-19%.

The Group commenced the second phase of its previously announced share buyback program in March 2025. This second phase of the buyback will be in the amount of up to USD 35 million and follows the completion of the USD 30 million first phase on January 27, 2025.

Commenting on the results, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu said:

“VEON has started 2025 with strong momentum and delivered a set of results that reflect both disciplined execution and strategic clarity.

“We are delivering innovative and locally relevant digital services that enhance our customers' lives across every minute of the day - from financial services and healthcare to entertainment, education, and enterprise applications. This is now complemented by our AI1440 vision, which integrates AI in native languages to truly augment human capabilities, well beyond process optimization. Together, these strategies position VEON as a frontrunner in digital transformation across frontier markets.

“We remain focused on disciplined execution and innovation as we continue to scale impact for our customers and value for our shareholders.”

Additional information

View the full 1Q25 Earnings Release

View 1Q25 Results Presentation

View 1Q25 Factbook

1Q25 results conference call

VEON will also host a results conference call with senior management at 16:00 GST (14:00 CET, 9:00 EST) today.

To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser: .

Once registered, you will receive registration confirmation on the email address mentioned during registration with the link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.

We strongly encourage you to watch the event through the webcast link, but if you prefer to dial in, then please use the dial-in details.

Q&A

If you want to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the 'Yes' option on the 'Will you be asking questions live on the call?' dropdown. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking 'Connect to meeting'.

You will be brought into a zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation and once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the 'raise hand button' on the bottom of your zoom screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question.

You can also submit your questions prior the webcast event to VEON Investor Relations at ... .

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information, visit: .

