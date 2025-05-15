All Families With Children Forcibly Evacuated From Sinelnykivka District, Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The forced evacuation of families with minor children has been completed in the Sinelnykivka district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“We have completed the forced evacuation from Sinelnykivka district. It lasted from the end of April and concerned seven villages of Mezhivska and Novopavlivska communities. Those where it is too dangerous because of Russian attacks, and therefore, children have no place there,” the head of the RMA wrote.

It was the families with minors who had to leave the frontline settlements. Back then, there were still 26 boys and girls there. Now there is not a single one.

Drone strikes hit Russian tank, howitzer, and ammo trucks inregion

The district administration, police, and humanitarian organizations helped with the move.

At the same time, voluntary evacuation continues. For those who want to leave, there is a hotline - 066 748 69 81.

