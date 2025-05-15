Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sybiha Meets Rubio, Senator Graham In Antalya

Sybiha Meets Rubio, Senator Graham In Antalya


2025-05-15 12:04:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha held a meeting in Antalya with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on Facebook .

It is noted that the purpose of the meeting was to share President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's vision of further peace efforts and coordinate positions during this critical week.

The parties discussed the logic of further steps in detail. The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Ukraine's firm and consistent commitment to President Trump's peace efforts and thanked the United States for its involvement.

"We are ready to advance our cooperation in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner. It is critical that Russia reciprocate Ukraine's constructive steps. So far, it has not. Moscow must understand that rejecting peace comes at a cost," said Sybiha.

Read also: Sybiha met with Turkish FM in Antaly

Earlier, Andrii Sybiha also held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Facebook

