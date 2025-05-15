Sybiha Meets Rubio, Senator Graham In Antalya

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha held a meeting in Antalya with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this on Facebook .

It is noted that the purpose of the meeting was to share President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's vision of further peace efforts and coordinate positions during this critical week.

The parties discussed the logic of further steps in detail. The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Ukraine's firm and consistent commitment to President Trump's peace efforts and thanked the United States for its involvement.

"We are ready to advance our cooperation in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner. It is critical that Russia reciprocate Ukraine's constructive steps. So far, it has not. Moscow must understand that rejecting peace comes at a cost," said Sybiha.

Earlier, Andrii Sybiha also held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Facebook