SSU Detains Four Pro-Russian Agitators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained four pro-Kremlin online agitators operating in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia region.

According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on its site.

“In Chernihiv, a 41-year-old secretary of a local court was detained. She called on the Russian military to launch massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, including civilian infrastructure. She regularly discussed this over the phone with acquaintances in Russia,” the statement reads.

In Kyiv, a 24-year-old unemployed local resident was exposed. On assignment from the FSB, he was tasked with distributing leaflets containing Kremlin propaganda and disinformation.

To carry out this task, he received a digital flyer template from the Russians. Among other things, the flyer included a QR code that redirected users to an anti-Ukrainian online community.

The SSU officers arrested him when he placed an order at a printing house for the first batch of 900 pro-Russian leaflets.

In Kharkiv, a 56-year-old resident was detained after he created a channel on the Russian video platform Rutube, where he called for the seizure of the region.

He also managed a Telegram channel that promoted Russian military groups and attempted to discredit the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In Vinnytsia region, a 60-year-old man from Haisyn district was detained. On his profile on the banned social network Odnoklassniki, he published posts supporting the temporary occupation of Ukraine's eastern regions.

detains ex-nuclear plant worker plotting drone attack at Kyiv's power gri

Forensic linguistic examinations initiated by the SSU confirmed the suspects' information-sabotage activities in favor of Russia.

Investigators have officially informed the detainees of the charges brought against them under multiple articles of the Criminal Code. The suspects remain in custody and face up to eight years in prison along with asset confiscation.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the SSU had earlier detained five pro-Russian online agitators operating in Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Among them was a 58-year-old former functionary of the banned Nashi party of ex-MP Yevhen Murayev.