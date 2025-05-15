Apple Tests Technology That Allow It To Control Its Devices With The Power Of Thought

Apple is developing an innovative interface for controlling devices using the power of thought. To implement this project, the company is collaborating with the American startup Syncron, the creator of the Stentrode neuroimplant technology, Azernews reports.

A unique feature of Syncron's implant is its minimal invasiveness. It is inserted through the jugular vein without the need for surgical intervention in the skull. The device reads neural signals related to movement intent and converts them into commands for iPhones, Apple Vision Pro, and other devices in the Apple ecosystem. Currently, the technology is being tested on patients with movement disorders. One of the program participants is already using the Apple Vision Pro for communication and entertainment, activating the device's functions through thought alone.

Although this development is initially aimed at people with disabilities, it could become an integral part of Apple's core products in the future. The first versions of the technology will be compatible with third-party neural implants, but Apple plans to eventually develop its own proprietary solutions.

Syncron emphasizes its technological advantage over competitors like Neuralink, pointing to the significantly less traumatic installation procedure, which does not require cranial surgery. The technology is still undergoing clinical trials and is awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This partnership could also pave the way for a future where mind-controlled technology is commonplace, potentially unlocking new accessibility features for people with physical impairments, enhancing human-computer interaction, and revolutionizing the way we interact with our devices. If successful, this could lead to advancements in fields like augmented reality, gaming, and even healthcare, offering a more intuitive and immersive user experience. Apple's ambitious move into the neurotechnology space may not only change how we interact with devices but also redefine the potential of the human mind in a digital world.