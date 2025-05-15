Russia-China Ties Not As Healthy As Putin Is Making Out

MENAFN - Asia Times) Chinese troops participating in Russia's Victory Day parade in Red Square, Moscow, on May 9, is a clear indication that President Xi Jinping is fully committed to his“no-limits” partnership with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Xi's own attendance of the parade, which came as part of a state visit to Russia, underlines that China is not only supporting Russia. It signified that Beijing wants this support to be understood clearly in Kyiv, Washington and European capitals.

Traveling to Moscow and having his troops goose-step down Red Square was not a last-minute decision by Xi. Nor was the multitude of agreements signed by the two leaders and their joint declaration anything but part of a well-established pattern of deepening relations between Russia and China.

This trend has accelerated since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But the breadth and depth of China's commitment to Russia at this particular moment is undoubtedly related to the broader upheaval in the international order that has been worsened since Donald Trump's return to the White House.

The Trump administration, possibly spooked by market wobbles, has taken steps to restore stability. China and the US have agreed a deal to slash the import tariffs they have imposed on each other. But uncertainty remains – above all about how the complex relationships in the triangle of Washington, Beijing and Moscow will work out and where this will leave the rest of the world.

On May 8, in the wake of Xi and Putin's meetings in Moscow, Russia and China released a joint statement . It stressed the intention of the two leaders to“enhance the coordination of their approaches and to deepen the practical cooperation on maintaining and strengthening global strategic stability, as well as to jointly address common challenges and threats in this sphere”.