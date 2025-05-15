India, Pakistan And Slumbering Toward Total World War

MENAFN - Asia Times) The recent brief but violent clash between India and Pakistan came from nowhere and proves the extreme volatility of the historical moment.

It started in the middle of some deep, long-term trends taking shape – the beginning of an alternative world order driven by the parallel wax of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and BRICS (the cooperation started by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the wane of the US global system.

The clash didn't shake the BRI or BRICS despite conflicting agendas with member countries in the organizations. Pakistan is in the BRI and is supported by Beijing. India is in the BRICS, but with growing friction with China.

The two often incoherent organizations weather these tensions well, perhaps a testament to their weakness. Yet they also grow as elements of a new post-US-centered world order.

Their most ambitious goals-such as establishing trans-Eurasian direct land routes or replacing dollar dominance-are far-fetched. Yet, they add new signatories almost daily, possibly eager to probe new venues and tired of the old ones.

So far, the US has responded with its MAGA project. It patently claims that the US is declining (otherwise, why would it seek to Make America Great Again?) and casts doubt on its own multilateral institutions (NATO, the UN or the EU-or pulling out of aid to Ukraine).

It has raised tariffs, creating barriers-perhaps even more against friends than against foes. It bets that this change will impress a new movement to the whole world by restarting the US manufacturing engine.

Beyond any intention, combining these two diverging trends moves countries out of the American orbit and into the range of its main rival – China – the protagonist of both BRI and BRICS.

Popular memes in Beijing portray the brief India-Pakistani clash as a strategic defeat for European technology versus Chinese technology. Chinese fighters, notably the new Chinese J-20s, sold to Pakistan prevailed against the Indian Air Force's French-made Rafale jets, prompting Indonesia to reconsider its purchase of French aircraft.

It marks China's second technological breakthrough after the feats of its DeepSeek AI. Chinese pundits also argue that they won the tariff confrontation with the US as they forced Washington to lower its tariffs and seek a compromise before Beijing gave up.

Although the reality could be more complex, this narrative could buoy Chinese confidence at a critical time and increase US troubles soon.