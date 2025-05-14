NBA Fines Warriors Forward Green $50,000 For Referee Comment
New York: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for making an inappropriate comment questioning the integrity of game officials, the league announced.
Green's comments were made during Golden State's 102-97 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of their Western Conference semi-final series last Saturday.
No details were given for the exact comment Green made to incur the fine.
The Timberwolves own a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series entering game five on Wednesday at Minneapolis.
