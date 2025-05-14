Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Launches A New Projection-Type Hall Lantern For Overseas Markets

TOKYO, May 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Iwao Oda) today announced that it has developed of a new projection-type lantern for use in elevator halls for overseas markets, and that this product will be launched on May 20, 2025.

Combining industry-first innovation with a simple, minimalist design that emphasizes functionality while blending in with the existing architecture, the new hall lantern will meet a variety of customer needs and contribute to increasing the value of buildings.

Main Features

1) Featuring a new projection method that realizes more flexible use of architectural space

- The new hall lantern adopts a new method of projecting light symbols from a compact body to indicate the direction of elevator travel. This cutting-edge idea enables greater flexibility in the use of architectural space.

2) Designed to Reduce the Construction Burden and Contribute to Sustainability

- Compared to conventional wall-embedded hall lanterns, the amount of wall space taken up by the new wall lantern is minimized and the impact on the wall is reduced. In addition, the new hall lantern is 90% lighter than a conventional product, which contributes to sustainability through improved manufacturing and transportation efficiency*2 .

3) Contributing to increasing the value of buildings with design variations that meet diverse needs

- Projector case covers are available in a wide variety of colors, materials, and finishes. Projection signs can also be customized to meet customer needs*3 and harmonize with various architectural styles and interiors.

Development Background

Elevators, which play an important role in the architecture of buildings, are increasingly required to incorporate innovative designs and functions that blend in with the architectural space, in addition to facilitating ease of installation and minimizing their environmental impact. In overseas elevator markets as well, there are diverse needs in terms of flexible optimization of specifications to match the architecture, new user experiences, and reduced installation work, while keeping costs down.

To help meet these needs, MEBS has developed a new projection-type hall lantern. As the industry's first elevator direction display that makes use of projection, it delivers a novel and advanced user experience. Moreover, its compact case cover and customizable design ensure compatibility with a wide variety of architectural styles.

In addition to being advanced and sophisticated, the lightweight and compact design also saves on installation work. Compared to conventional wall-embedded hall lanterns, it reduces the impact on the building wall by minimizing the need to drill holes, while also shortening the installation time. What's more, it contributes to a reduced environmental impact by improving manufacturing and transportation efficiency.

Product Details