Industrial Production Rises By 2.73% In Q1 2025 - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The industrial production quantity index rose in the first quarter of 2025 to 87.62 points, compared with 85.29 points for the same period last year, marking an increase of 2.73 per cent, the Department of Statistics' (DoS) monthly report said on Monday.

When comparing the cumulative index for the first quarter of 2025 with the same period in 2024, the manufacturing sector's production increased by 3.2 per cent, while electricity production rose by 4.97 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In contrast, the output of the extractive industries production declined by 8.03 per cent.

According to the monthly report, the index for industrial production quantities in March of 2025 rose by 1.73 per cent, reaching 87.62 points, compared to 86.13 points in the same month last year.

On a monthly basis, the index for March showed a year-on-year increase, driven by a 3.38 per cent rise in manufacturing output and a 4.02 per cent rise in electricity production.

Meanwhile, the output of the extractive industries production dropped sharply by 23.89 per cent.

The report also showed a month-on-month increase of 0.44 per cent in the industrial production index for March, rising to 87.62 points compared to 87.24 in February of the same year.

At the sectorial level, and in comparison to February, the manufacturing sector's production grew by 0.41 per cent in March, while mining and extractive industries production output rose significantly by 9.96 per cent.

Electricity production, however, declined by 7.18 per cent.