Switzerland Outlines EU Electricity Deal For Consumers


2025-05-14 11:10:24
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has defined key parameters for the implementation of the planned electricity agreement with the European Union. This content was published on May 14, 2025 - 20:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Households and smaller companies will be allowed to remain in the basic supply up to a consumption of 50 megawatt hours per year and workplace.

The government also wants to set up a comparison portal for offers on the electricity market to protect consumers. An electricity ombudsman's office will be set up in Switzerland with arbitration facilities in future.

The 50 megawatt hours per year threshold corresponds to around 10 times the annual consumption of an average household in Switzerland.

It has been clear since the end of December that the electricity market in Switzerland will be completely liberalised if the electricity agreement negotiated between Switzerland and the EU comes into force. Once this happens, all Swiss end consumers would be free to choose their electricity supplier.

The electricity market in Switzerland has been partially liberalised since 2009.

