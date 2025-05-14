Event In São Paulo Discusses Arab Migration
According to information released by ICArabe, the event is part of the“Migrating Peoples” project, a partnership between the institute and Senac that encourages reflection on the contributions of Arab migration waves to Brazil. The cultural legacies passed down through literature and gastronomy-two areas of expertise of the guests-will be explored in the discussion.
Christina Queiroz holds a PhD in Literature from the Faculty of Philosophy, Languages and Human Sciences at the University of São Paulo (FFLCH-USP) and a master's degree in Cultural Identities from the University of Barcelona (2009). She is a researcher at the Edward Said Chair at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp). Fred Caffarena is a culinary graduate with a specialization in Mediterranean and Oriental cuisine. He is the chef at the restaurant Make Hommus. Not War in São Paulo.
The event is supported by Make Hommus. Not War, Arab House, the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), the Sleep Institute, and the Center for the Arabic Language.
O evento tem apoio do Make Hommus. Not War, Casa Árabe, Câmara de Comércio Árabe Brasileira, Instituto do Sono e Centro da Língua Árabe.
Quick facts
Roundtable:“Migration of Arab Peoples”
Date: May 16, at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Senac Santo Amaro University Center – Av. Eng. Eusébio Stevaux, 823, Santo Amaro, São Paulo, Brazil
Admission: Free
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/ICArabe
The post Event in São Paulo discusses Arab migration appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
