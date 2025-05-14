Event In São Paulo Discusses Arab Migration

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Senac and the Institute for Arab Culture (ICArabe ) will hold the roundtable discussion“Migration of Arab Peoples” on Friday (16). The debate will feature Christina Queiroz, director of communication and press at ICArabe, and chef Fred Caffarena. Admission is free.

According to information released by ICArabe, the event is part of the“Migrating Peoples” project, a partnership between the institute and Senac that encourages reflection on the contributions of Arab migration waves to Brazil. The cultural legacies passed down through literature and gastronomy-two areas of expertise of the guests-will be explored in the discussion.

Christina Queiroz holds a PhD in Literature from the Faculty of Philosophy, Languages and Human Sciences at the University of São Paulo (FFLCH-USP) and a master's degree in Cultural Identities from the University of Barcelona (2009). She is a researcher at the Edward Said Chair at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp). Fred Caffarena is a culinary graduate with a specialization in Mediterranean and Oriental cuisine. He is the chef at the restaurant Make Hommus. Not War in São Paulo.

The event is supported by Make Hommus. Not War, Arab House, the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), the Sleep Institute, and the Center for the Arabic Language.

O evento tem apoio do Make Hommus. Not War, Casa Árabe, Câmara de Comércio Árabe Brasileira, Instituto do Sono e Centro da Língua Árabe.

Quick facts

Roundtable:“Migration of Arab Peoples”

Date: May 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Senac Santo Amaro University Center – Av. Eng. Eusébio Stevaux, 823, Santo Amaro, São Paulo, Brazil

Admission: Free

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/ICArabe

The post Event in São Paulo discusses Arab migration appeared first on ANBA News Agency .