IFPO Showcases Decade Of Research On Palestinian Urban Architecture

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The French Institute of the Near East (IFPO) in Amman on Monday unveiled a newly released publication documenting ten years of research on urban architecture in Palestine.

The project, led by French architects and urban planners Luc Vilan and Yves Roujon in collaboration with IFPO, focuses on the architectural fabric of Hebron, Bethlehem, and Nablus-three historic highland cities along the ancient route linking Damascus to Cairo via Jerusalem.

Speaking at the event, IFPO Amman head and researcher Najla Nakhlé-Cerutti highlighted the importance of preserving Palestinian urban heritage, particularly amid ongoing regional challenges.

“This work reflects the transnational vocation of our research at IFPO in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and Jordan,” Nakhlé-Cerutti said.“After earlier work on Damascus, Vilan and Roujon undertook this program in Palestine, focusing on the architecture of its cities.”

The research, which began in 2011 without a predetermined timeline or scope, evolved through close collaboration with local communities.

“When we arrived in Palestine, we didn't know we would spend ten years working on its cities,” the researchers said during the lecture.“The project developed progressively, shaped by our engagement with local actors.”

Based on extensive fieldwork and direct observation, the study examines the material and structural elements that define Palestinian cities. The resulting publication presents a layered, cumulative understanding of urban form and heritage across the three cities.

Notably, the research sheds light on the“hosh”-a large traditional Palestinian house that remains a defining feature of both urban and rural settlements.

The publication includes architectural surveys, detailed drawings, maps, and interpretative texts, making it a valuable resource for architects, researchers, and students alike.

While Hebron, Bethlehem, and Nablus are often framed in religious or political terms, the study re-centers attention on the cities as architectural achievements-built environments that embody collective memory and cultural continuity.