Panama Closes The Lajas Blancas Immigration Station After A Drastic Drop In Migrant Flow

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) On Wednesday, May 14, the Panamanian government officially closed the Lajas Blancas temporary immigration reception station, located at the exit of Darién, after recording a significant decrease in the flow of irregular migrants northward. This closure marks the end of a humanitarian crisis that has lasted several years. Public Security Minister Frank Ábrego led the official ceremony, where a banner readingwas displayed at the site.

“Today we closed the main immigration station established by the Panamanian government to address the South-North migration phenomenon,” an official declared during the event.

A Drastic Change in Migration Figures

Since its opening in 2009, more than one million people have passed through Lajas Blancas, according to government data. However, the flow of migrants has decreased significantly in recent months. In April of this year, only 73 people crossed the Darién jungle, a 99.7% drop compared to the 29,259 recorded in April 2024. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino had anticipated this decline, stating that“for all practical purposes,” Darién as an irregular passage was closed. Among the measures implemented to reduce migration flows are the establishment of a single humanitarian corridor, fines for irregular entry, and deportation flights financed by the United States.

Impact of International Migration Policies

Donald Trump's arrival as president of the United States and his strict immigration policies also contributed to the decline in the northbound flow. These restrictions generated a limited increase in the“reverse flow,” although it did not reach the numbers initially projected. In 2023, Panama recorded the arrival of 300,549 irregular migrants after crossing the Darien River, a 41% reduction compared to the record 511,103 in 2022, according to official statistics presented by Mulino last January.

The Role of Lajas Blancas in Migration Management

The Lajas Blancas station, inaugurated in September 2020, was a response to the migration crisis that began in 2015-2016, when thousands of Cubans used the Darién as a route to the United States. Subsequently, the influx of Venezuelan migrants in 2019 led to the reinforcement of the“controlled flow” model, which sought to guarantee medical care and basic services to migrants. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) highlighted the joint efforts of the Panamanian government and international stakeholders to establish this station. However, the facilities have been criticized for overcrowding and allegations of lack of care in cases of sexual violence that occurred in the jungle.

A Transformed Landscape

The closure of Lajas Blancas leaves behind a scene that until recently witnessed crowds of migrants and commercial activity among locals. Now, the area is a desolate landscape, reflecting the changing migration dynamics in the region.