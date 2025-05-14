Cannabisnewsbreaks Whoopi Goldberg To Take The Stage At CMB 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(“CMB”) today announced thatwill participate in a fireside chat and launch her new hemp-derived beverage,, at, taking place on. The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning entertainer and entrepreneur will join CNBC'son, for an exclusive conversation in the Special Events Area on the CMB exhibit floor. The discussion will delve into the fast-rising cannabis beverage market and the vision behind, created in collaboration with leading cannabis beverage brand

“I wanted to create something that's fun, relaxing, and brings people together-without the hangover,” said Whoopi Goldberg .“Whoop-Tea is exactly that. It's tea, it's lemonade, it's THC, and it's all about unwinding and enjoying the moment. I'm excited to bring this to CMB and to be part of this incredible shift in wellness culture.”

About Cannabis Means Business (“CMB”)

CMB, formerly CWCBExpo, is the premier North American trade show and conference for professionals and companies who are serious about growth, innovation and building their business in cannabis. As champions of a responsible, ethical, sustainable and profitable cannabis ecosystem, CMB reflects the vibrancy and complexity of New York City-a global hub for business, innovation and the cannabis supply chain. For more information, visit .

