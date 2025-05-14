Psychedelicnewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Set To Report Q1 Earnings In Wake Of HOPE's Strategic Kadima Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) is scheduled to report its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 15. A conference call and webcast will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET, accessible via the company's investor relations site or by dialing +1-800-717-1738 (U.S.) or +1-646-307-1865 (international).

The earnings update comes shortly after news that NRx's wholly owned subsidiary, HOPE Therapeutics, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute in La Jolla, California. Kadima is a profitable clinic and leader in psychedelic and neuroplastic research, offering treatments for suicidal depression, PTSD and other CNS conditions. It is expected to serve as the model for HOPE's national clinic rollout.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (preservative-free IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the U.S. National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data-sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the U.S. FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality and has filed a patent for this novel formulation with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

