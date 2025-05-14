403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hassan Meets With Azm Parliamentary Bloc
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan held a meeting with the Azm Parliamentary Bloc on Wednesday as part of ongoing outreach efforts to engage with parliamentary party groups.
During the meeting, Hassan said the dialogues aim to foster cooperation and coordination on government initiatives that serve the public interest. He highlighted that all parliamentary blocs he has engaged with have conducted follow-up discussions with relevant ministers to address specific issues raised during these meetings.
He outlined the key programmes currently underway within the framework of the government's political, economic and administrative modernisation visions, reaffirming that the state's development projects embody the realisation of the strategic goals.
He highlighted significant ongoing projects in water, transport, railway, infrastructure and energy sectors, which are expected to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and attract foreign investment to the Kingdom.
He discussed measures aimed at reducing public debt service and institutionalising the social responsibility initiative, which has received strong engagement from the private sector.
The Prime Minister underscored that the efforts are part of a continuous institutional approach rooted in clear priorities, projects and timelines, with particular focus on vital sectors such as health and education.
Ayman Abu Hanieh, head of the Azm Parliamentary Bloc, said sustainable economic growth depends on long-term productive investments capable of generating employment and positively impacting the broader economy.
He added that government incentives enhance regional competitiveness and attract high-quality investments.
Abu Hanieh also highlighted the importance of implementing comprehensive national strategies across all sectors and called for the establishment of a national fund to support the energy sector, especially in remote governorates.
Members of the Azm Parliamentary Bloc raised various issues spanning multiple sectors to the Prime Minister during the session.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and the Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs.
Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan held a meeting with the Azm Parliamentary Bloc on Wednesday as part of ongoing outreach efforts to engage with parliamentary party groups.
During the meeting, Hassan said the dialogues aim to foster cooperation and coordination on government initiatives that serve the public interest. He highlighted that all parliamentary blocs he has engaged with have conducted follow-up discussions with relevant ministers to address specific issues raised during these meetings.
He outlined the key programmes currently underway within the framework of the government's political, economic and administrative modernisation visions, reaffirming that the state's development projects embody the realisation of the strategic goals.
He highlighted significant ongoing projects in water, transport, railway, infrastructure and energy sectors, which are expected to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and attract foreign investment to the Kingdom.
He discussed measures aimed at reducing public debt service and institutionalising the social responsibility initiative, which has received strong engagement from the private sector.
The Prime Minister underscored that the efforts are part of a continuous institutional approach rooted in clear priorities, projects and timelines, with particular focus on vital sectors such as health and education.
Ayman Abu Hanieh, head of the Azm Parliamentary Bloc, said sustainable economic growth depends on long-term productive investments capable of generating employment and positively impacting the broader economy.
He added that government incentives enhance regional competitiveness and attract high-quality investments.
Abu Hanieh also highlighted the importance of implementing comprehensive national strategies across all sectors and called for the establishment of a national fund to support the energy sector, especially in remote governorates.
Members of the Azm Parliamentary Bloc raised various issues spanning multiple sectors to the Prime Minister during the session.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and the Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Chargeafter Partners With Foundation Finance To Expand Home Improvement Financing Options
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment