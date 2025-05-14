Hassan Meets With Azm Parliamentary Bloc

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan held a meeting with the Azm Parliamentary Bloc on Wednesday as part of ongoing outreach efforts to engage with parliamentary party groups.During the meeting, Hassan said the dialogues aim to foster cooperation and coordination on government initiatives that serve the public interest. He highlighted that all parliamentary blocs he has engaged with have conducted follow-up discussions with relevant ministers to address specific issues raised during these meetings.He outlined the key programmes currently underway within the framework of the government's political, economic and administrative modernisation visions, reaffirming that the state's development projects embody the realisation of the strategic goals.He highlighted significant ongoing projects in water, transport, railway, infrastructure and energy sectors, which are expected to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and attract foreign investment to the Kingdom.He discussed measures aimed at reducing public debt service and institutionalising the social responsibility initiative, which has received strong engagement from the private sector.The Prime Minister underscored that the efforts are part of a continuous institutional approach rooted in clear priorities, projects and timelines, with particular focus on vital sectors such as health and education.Ayman Abu Hanieh, head of the Azm Parliamentary Bloc, said sustainable economic growth depends on long-term productive investments capable of generating employment and positively impacting the broader economy.He added that government incentives enhance regional competitiveness and attract high-quality investments.Abu Hanieh also highlighted the importance of implementing comprehensive national strategies across all sectors and called for the establishment of a national fund to support the energy sector, especially in remote governorates.Members of the Azm Parliamentary Bloc raised various issues spanning multiple sectors to the Prime Minister during the session.The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and the Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs.