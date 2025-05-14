403
Commercial Bank Launches New CB Corporate Banking App
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions, has unveiled its all-new Corporate Mobile Banking App, setting a new standard for business banking in the region.
This state-of-the-art mobile app has been redesigned to transform how corporate clients manage their financial operations by delivering unprecedented speed, security, and convenience through their smartphones.
Commercial Bank has consistently pioneered innovative banking solutions, with this new app representing the latest milestone in this journey.
The application enables businesses to execute all critical banking operations remotely, from initiating and approving single and bulk transfers to managing corporate cards and generating official bank letters, all protected by advanced biometric authentication.
The Corporate Mobile Banking App's revolutionary features deliver complete banking autonomy to corporate clients. Businesses can now approve high-volume transactions, process Wage Protection System payments, settle utility and tax payments to the General Tax Authority, generate critical bank documents, and execute instant transfers through Fawran, all through an intuitive mobile interface. Security being a priority, the app also incorporates biometric login protocols and CB Safe ID verification.
Commenting on the launch, Fahad Badar, Executive General Manager and Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer of Commercial Bank, said:“Qatar's dynamic business environment demands banking solutions that keep pace with commercial needs while maintaining rigorous security standards. This app effectively transforms mobile devices into a comprehensive financial tool, by combining cutting-edge technology with user-centric design to empower businesses to conduct operations with unprecedented efficiency.”
The CB Corporate Mobile Banking App is now available for download on iOS and Android platforms.
