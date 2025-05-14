Launitec And Capitalistico: Galo Xavier Lara’S Bold Vision To Transform How Hispanics Do Business And Invest In The U.S. From Anywhere In The World.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Galo Xavier Lara is leading an educational revolution, reshaping access to business and financial knowledge for Spanish-speaking communities around the world.

Phoenix, United States, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began with a brilliant mind for mathematics has become a mission to democratize digital financial education for Hispanic communities across the globe.

Galo interviewed

Galo Xavier Lara, a former Ecuadorian Math Olympiad competitor who represented Ecuador in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in 2011, now leads and The first is a platform that has already trained more than 1,000 students across Latin America and the U.S. His mission: to teach Spanish speakers how to invest, build businesses, and thrive in the U.S. digital economy. The second is an investment vehicle for people who want a hands-off investment solution in the U.S.-all from home and from anywhere in the world.

“Building an online business is hard, and I had to learn everything on my own-without content in Spanish-making mistakes and figuring it out through trial and error. This not only cost me time, but also huge amounts of money. Anyone can try to self-learn on YouTube or ask AI for help, but in the real world, things are different. I want people to avoid the same mistakes, avoid losing money, and-more importantly-save time. That's why we created Launitec: so others don't have to go through what I did,” says Lara.

From Mathematical Theory to Digital Strategy

Galo doesn't just teach-he's done it. Using his experience in math and problem-solving, he built a seven-figure eCommerce brand that began as a private label business on Amazon. Today, his online education business, has been recognized by industry leaders like ClickFunnels and Kajabi with awards confirming over $1M in verified digital sales per year. His strength lies in simplifying complex ideas into actionable strategies that resonate with the Hispanic community.

Education That Delivers Real Impact

Launitec goes beyond pre-recorded lessons. The platform offers live mentorship, hands-on training, and community-based learning.“It's not about watching videos-it's about building together,” says Lara. Students like Ismael from Ecuador (now generating six-figure income per year) and Kevin Garcés from Miami (investing in U.S. equities successfully from home) are proof of the model's power.“This wasn't achieved by just reading a book or watching a video, but by consistently being around people who do the same and coach you on your journey,” adds Lara.

Galo's Next Bold Move

Building on the success of and apps like Lara has now launched bold expansion into capital management.“The new platform offers done-for-you investment services tailored for Spanish-speaking individuals who prefer to skip the learning curve and let proven systems work for them,” Lara continues. Lara made this move after recognizing that while many people are eager to grow their wealth, not all want to become financial experts-and that's perfectly valid. With his track record of results and community trust, Capitalistico is already showing strong momentum and has the potential to become a cornerstone for accessible wealth-building in the Hispanic world within its first year of launch.“People kept asking me, 'I have the money, but I don't have the time to learn.' That's when I realized there needed to be a different path. That's how Capitalistico was born-to take people's capital and put it to work in the most proven and successful economy in the world: the United States,” he explains.

Scalable Models with Soul

Beyond tools, Lara is committed to empowerment.“Nobody can promise success but with launitec we teach people how to build it and if you don't want to learn-because building great things take time-try Capitalistico and we'll do all the heavy lifting for you.”





