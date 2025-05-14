Advanced Medaesthetic Partners Fuels Blush Med Spa's Growth With New Location In Orange, CT

ORANGE, Conn., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) is expanding its presence in Connecticut with the launch of Blush Med Spa's newest location in Orange, which opened in May 2025. As a premier destination for cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, Blush Med Spa has built a strong reputation in Avon, Enfield, and Glastonbury. Now, with AMP's support, the brand is extending its reach to serve even more clients seeking advanced, results-driven skincare and aesthetic solutions.

Blush Med Spa has been at the forefront of non-invasive cosmetic treatments for over 15 years, offering a full suite of services, including Botox, Xeomin, dermal fillers, laser treatments, microneedling, and body contouring. Known for blending medical expertise with an artistic approach, Blush empowers clients to enhance their natural beauty through personalized treatment plans.

"This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Blush," said Camille Karalekas , Blush Med Spa Founder. "We've seen incredible demand for our services, and thanks to AMP's partnership, we're able to bring our signature blend of innovation and patient care to Orange. We look forward to welcoming new clients and continuing to raise the bar in medical aesthetics."

AMP's strategic partnership model is designed to elevate industry-leading practices by providing operational resources, business development expertise, and clinical training-all while preserving each practice's unique identity. By investing in Blush Med Spa's expansion, AMP is not just opening another location-it's reinforcing its commitment to building a strong, sustainable future for medical aesthetics.

"This is more than just a new location-it's a testament to the power of smart growth," said Nicole Chiaramonte , CEO of AMP. "Blush Med Spa's success is a reflection of its dedication to excellence, and we're proud to support its continued expansion. Orange, CT, is the next step in our journey to bring world-class aesthetic care to more communities."

With AMP's rapid expansion and Blush Med Spa's growing influence, this new location creates opportunities not only for clients seeking the latest in aesthetic care but also for top medical professionals looking to join a dynamic, forward-thinking team. As AMP continues to scale, it remains focused on fostering innovation, investing in talent, and setting new industry standards.

ABOUT AMP

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) invests in medical aesthetic practices to drive growth and expansion through strategic partnerships. Our mission is to help practices scale durable businesses while maintaining their unique identity and delivering exceptional care. Leveraging unparalleled expertise, a network of successful entrepreneurs, and a commitment to operational excellence, AMP empowers practices to achieve their long-term vision and thrive in a competitive industry. Learn more at .

ABOUT LEON CAPITAL GROUP

Leon Capital Group (Leon) is a holding company that operates assets in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, and technology industries. Leon is not a private equity fund; it operates as a family holding company overseeing $10 billion of private capital. It takes the lead in conceiving, developing, owning, and operating businesses. Leon started as a modest privately-owned real estate development company in Texas, and has since evolved into a diverse holding company, capable of operating successfully across multiple geographies and industries. Learn more about Leon Capital Group at .

SOURCE Advanced Medaesthetic Partners

