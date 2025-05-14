Novo IT Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Novo IT Ltd, a leading managed service provider based in the UK.

This partnership will help Novo IT's clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Novo IT Ltd has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We're really pleased to be joining the EasyDMARC partner network. Email security is a growing concern for many of our clients, and this partnership gives us access to powerful tools that will help keep their communications safe and reliable. We're looking forward to working with EasyDMARC to build a more secure email environment for the organisations we support," said Szymon, Founder & Director of Novo IT Ltd.

"We are thrilled to welcome Novo IT to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Novo IT Ltd

Novo IT Ltd is a trusted managed service provider based in West Sussex, UK, delivering IT support and consultancy to schools and small businesses across the region. Since its founding, the company has been committed to providing reliable, friendly, and expert-led services that make technology simpler and more effective for its clients.

Novo IT Ltd's mission is to give clients greater control, clarity, and confidence in their IT systems. The team understands the growing complexity of cybersecurity and the vital role of resilient IT infrastructure in today's digital landscape. That's why the company focuses on practical, tailored solutions that protect data, enhance visibility, and keep operations running smoothly.



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.



