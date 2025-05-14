Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
J&K: Encounter Has Started At Awantipora's Tral Area

2025-05-14 10:07:25
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.

