Sean 'Diddy' Combs Drags Cassie Ventura Down Hallway, Throws Vase At Her In LA Hotel: Shocking Video Emerges

In an shocking development in the Sean"Diddy" Combs ' trial a lengthy new version of the video showing the rapper's brutal assault on Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel was played for jurors. It was later released and went viral on social media.

The video from 2016 shows Combs dragging Ventura down the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City and throwing a flower vase at her as she was backed into a corner, moments before the hotel's then-assistant security director, Israel Florez, appeared from an elevator.

Florez is shown defusing the situation and walking down the hallway with Combs, while Ventura stays back near the elevators. Florez has also testified in Manhattan federal court Monday.

Combs claimed the altercation started because he and Ventura had been arguing.

“I just remember it coming towards me. I remember it hitting a wall,” Ventura said as she testified in the court on second day of trial.

Courtroom footage also included cell phone photos, showing Ventura with a swollen lip running away from the LA hotel and taking an Uber.

She testified that two days after the attack, she was scheduled to attend the premiere of The Perfect Match, a film in which she starred.

The premiere was for the“biggest thing I've ever done in my life,” she testified - but now she had a black eye and a“fat lip," she said.

Later, Ventura attended the premiere in a gown and sunglasses to cover up her black eye, she testified. She said she sneaked into a popcorn closet at the movie theater to switch dresses for an after-party so bruises on her legs wouldn't be visible.

She also revealed that Combs texted Ventura saying,“the cops are here,” and begged her to call him back.

On another occasion in 2013, while she was packing to go to Drake's music festival in Canada, Cassie said Combs scuffled with her friends and threw her into a bed frame. She sustained a“pretty significant gash” above her left eye. Combs' security personnel brought her to a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills to get the wound stitched up, she said.

Afterward, she said she texted Combs a photo of her injured face and wrote:“So you can remember.” Combs replied:“You don't know when to stop. You pushed it too far. And continued to push. Sad.”