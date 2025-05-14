Asia Without America, Part 2: Japan's Tang Renaissance

MENAFN - Asia Times) The liberal democracies of Northeast Asia – Japan, South Korea and Taiwan – have survived and even thrived in a purgatorial equilibrium where their fate is dependent on:



an America in Asia but not of Asia (see here ) and a China gathering its strength and biding its time.

There are costs associated with this equilibrium, this status quo, this interminable present – costs not just of treasure and strategic risk but of civilizational stagnation and national incoherence.

While Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have avoided the American dumpster fires of crime, drugs and obesity, they have not been able to dodge the nihilism and cultural anomie of end-state capitalism and liberal democracy. As much as this writer likes to bash Francis Fukuyama, the good professor did cover his rear on the pitfalls awaiting the Last Man at the End of History:

Image: Reddit / Jordan Peterson

In liberal democratic Asia, men without chests are the product of political design more than they are naturally occurring Last Men at history's end.

Postwar Japan is a concoction of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has been in power almost exclusively since its founding in 1955.

The dark but now open secret of the LDP is that it was founded by accused war criminals (including Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi) and had received financial and intelligence support from the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for decades.

While Germany went through a denazification program, the US“reversed course” in Japan after Mao's communists won China's civil war in 1949. Japan's right-wing militarists, expecting to be purged and charged with war crimes, were instead rehabilitated to form a political bulwark against communist expansion.

Cold War expediencies were certainly justifiable to many – but ultimately, for the Japanese, it meant that their country was less than sovereign, never adequately confronted its wartime past and never had a real say in its military occupation by the US.

Japan became a bonsai nation – a well-tended miniature state denuded of thymos . When the Japanese absentmindedly forgot about their bonsai status and dared to challenge the US in the auto and semiconductor industries, sanctions on Toshiba, the Plaza Accord and“voluntary” export quotas quickly reminded them of their place.

Japan is sui generis – no economy has stagnated for so long after outperforming so spectacularly for even longer. That is the tragedy of a bonsai nation – men without chests are allowed to dream only so big. And so, Japan – once the land of samurai warriors and hardened salarymen – has been reduced to a theme park filled with kawaii anime, Pokémon, Super Mario and schoolgirl manga in not-so-hidden corners.

In a future in which America's military is no longer tenable in the Western Pacific, Japan will have to find a new equilibrium. Japan's interminable bonsai present cannot be all that satisfying, hanging over the nation the way regret haunts a Murakami novel.

Without America, Japan will be forced to grow up and wrestle with sovereignty, to break out of its bonsai pot and be liberated from creepy hentai, hikikomori and tentacle porn – to become men with chests again.

Much of this will be very off-putting to many Japanese. Casting aside the comfort of a long-familiar equilibrium for an unknown future will be terrifying. Much of Asia has unfinished business with Japan. And not just any kind of unfinished business – but blood debt of the rawest, most impassioned kind, remembered for generations if not already immortalized in legend.

Japan had little to fear from China for almost all of its history prior to World War II. Mongols from the Yuan Dynasty attempted to invade the Japanese islands twice and were defeated by inclement weather both times. (England and France, in comparison, fought 41 wars against each other since the Dark Ages.)

This time, however, is different. A China with a military strong enough to muscle out the US (hypothetically, of course) and nursing deep historical grievances can be somewhat worrisome. Without the US military, much of Asia – from China to South Korea to Southeast Asia – will want to settle unfinished family business.