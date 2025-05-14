Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Holders Of Units And Special Voting Units
|# Votes For
|% Votes For
|# Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Janet Bannister
|104,343,846
|99.05%
|1,005,213
|0.95%
|Neil Cunningham
|104,436,343
|99.13%
|912,715
|0.87%
|Garry Foster
|103,669,402
|98.41%
|1,679,658
|1.59%
|Sylvie Lachance
|104,533,859
|99.23%
|815,202
|0.77%
|Sharm Powell
|103,060,730
|97.83%
|2,288,328
|2.17%
|Michael Young
|103,103,254
|97.87%
|2,245,706
|2.13%
At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of SmartCentres. Also, 98.08% of Unitholders voted in favour of accepting SmartCentres' approach to executive compensation (i.e. say-on-pay), as more particularly set forth in SmartCentres' Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2025.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available under SmartCentres' profile on SEDAR+ at .
About SmartCentres
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 196 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets and owns 35.4 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.4% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
For more information, please visit or contact:
| Mitchell Goldhar
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674
...
| Peter Slan
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7571
...
