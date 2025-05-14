Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Holders Of Units And Special Voting Units

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the“Trust”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of the holders of Units and Special Voting Units (the“Meeting”) held today. The total number of Units and Special Voting Units of SmartCentres (“Units” and“SVUs”, respectively) represented by holders of Units and SVUs (collectively,“Unitholders”) that voted in connection with the Meeting was 63,447,954 Units and 42,327,173 SVUs, representing in total 56.56% of SmartCentres' issued and outstanding Units and SVUs. At the Meeting, Unitholders voted in favour of all items of business, including fixing the number of trustees to be elected or appointed at the Meeting and the election of each of the six trustee nominees proposed by management. The voting results for the election of trustees based on the Units and SVUs represented at the Meeting were as follows:

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Janet Bannister 104,343,846 99.05% 1,005,213 0.95% Neil Cunningham 104,436,343 99.13% 912,715 0.87% Garry Foster 103,669,402 98.41% 1,679,658 1.59% Sylvie Lachance 104,533,859 99.23% 815,202 0.77% Sharm Powell 103,060,730 97.83% 2,288,328 2.17% Michael Young 103,103,254 97.87% 2,245,706 2.13%



At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of SmartCentres. Also, 98.08% of Unitholders voted in favour of accepting SmartCentres' approach to executive compensation (i.e. say-on-pay), as more particularly set forth in SmartCentres' Management Information Circular dated April 1, 2025.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available under SmartCentres' profile on SEDAR+ at .

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 196 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets and owns 35.4 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.4% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

For more information, please visit or contact:

Mitchell Goldhar

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674

... Peter Slan

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 326-6400 ext. 7571

...

