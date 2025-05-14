Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Solaris, Actinium, Bakkt, And Soundhound And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SEI), Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM), Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT), and SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SEI)

Class Period: July 9, 2024 - March 17, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 27, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Mobile Energy Rentals LLC (“MER”) had little to no corporate history in the mobile turbine leasing space; (2) MER did not have a diversified earnings stream; (3) MER's co-owner was a convicted felon associated with multiple allegations of turbine-related fraud; (4) as a result, Solaris overstated the commercial prospects posed by the Acquisition; (5) Solaris inflated profitability metrics by failing to properly depreciate its turbines; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM)

Class Period: October 31, 2022 - August 2, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 26, 2025

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Actinium misled the market with claims about the strength of the data it submitted to the FDA in support of its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Iomab-B. Despite the Company's claims that it could satisfy the FDA's guidelines for acceptance and approval of the BLA, it would later admit the need for additional clinical trials to support the BLA filing. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Actinium, investors suffered damages.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)

Class Period: March 25, 2024 - March 17, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the stability and/or diversity of its crypto services revenue; (2) failed to disclose Bakkt's Crypto services revenue was substantially dependent on a single contract with Webull; (3) misrepresented its ability to maintain key client relationships. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)

Class Period: May 10, 2024 - March 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 27, 2025

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the material weaknesses in SoundHound's internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company's ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (ii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound's reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (iv) further, SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; and (v) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC.

On March 4, 2025, SoundHound disclosed in a filing with the SEC that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report for 2024. SoundHound stated that "[d]ue to the complexity of accounting for [the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions], the Company require[d] additional time to prepare financial statements and accompanying notes" and that it "ha[d] identified material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting." On this news, SoundHound's stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 5.86%, to close at $9.72 per share on March 4, 2025.

