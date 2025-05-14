Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating XP, Vita Coco, Kindercare, And Selectquote And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP), The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO), KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC), and SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)

On March 12, 2025, Grizzly Research published a report entitled "XP's (Nasdaq: XP) Entire Profits Are Dependent on What Insiders Call a 'Madoff-Like Ponzi Scheme'". The Grizzly Research report alleges, among other things, that XP "is running a massive Ponzi scheme facilitated through certain derivatives sales to retail clients, which are funneled through special funds and misrepresented as proprietary trading profits."

Following publication of the report, XP's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 5.48%, to close at $14.14 per share on March 12, 2025.

For more information on the XP investigation go to:

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)

On March 26, 2025, Ningi Research published a report alleging that“Vita Coco is suffering from structural internal deficiencies, such as undisclosed related-party transactions and supply chain mismanagement.” Following this report, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

For more information on the Vita Coco investigation go to:

KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC)

On or around October 9, 2024, KinderCare conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 24 million shares of common stock priced at $24.00 per share. Then, on March 20, 2025, KinderCare issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and provided guidance for 2025. Among other items, KinderCare reported an operational loss of $89.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, contrasting with an operational income of $48.7 million in the previous year. KinderCare attributed the loss primarily to increased equity-based compensation expenses and lower COVID-19 stimulus reimbursements. KinderCare also provided full-year guidance that fell short of consensus estimates. On this news, KinderCare's stock price fell $3.92 per share, or 22.17%, to close at $13.76 per share on March 21, 2025.

For more information on the KinderCare investigation go to:

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) announced the filing of a False Claims Act complaint against several health insurance companies and insurance broker organizations, including SelectQuote,“alleg[ing] that from 2016 through at least 2021, the defendant insurers paid hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks to the defendant brokers in exchange for enrollments into the insurers' Medicare Advantage plans.”

On news of the DOJ's lawsuit, SelectQuote's stock price fell $0.61 per share, or 19.24%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 1, 2025.

For more information on the SelectQuote investigation go to:

