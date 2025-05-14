Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
68-Year-Old Woman Wounded By Russian Mine In Beryslav

2025-05-14 09:03:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 68-year-old woman was seriously injured after stepping on a Russian mine in the city of Beryslav, Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administrati n, according to Ukrinform.

"In Beryslav, a local resident was injured by a Russian mine explosion," the statement reads.

The woman stepped on a 'petal' anti-personnel mine, resulting in an explosive injury and the traumatic amputation of her foot.

Read also: Two civilians wounded in Russian strikes on Kherson region

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition, where doctors are providing medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a 51-year-old woman with a drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.

