68-Year-Old Woman Wounded By Russian Mine In Beryslav

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A 68-year-old woman was seriously injured after stepping on a Russian mine in the city of Beryslav, Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administrati n, according to Ukrinform.

"In Beryslav, a local resident was injured by a Russian mine explosion," the statement reads.

The woman stepped on a 'petal' anti-personnel mine, resulting in an explosive injury and the traumatic amputation of her foot.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition, where doctors are providing medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a 51-year-old woman with a drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.