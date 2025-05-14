One Killed, 12 Injured In Hand Grenade Attack In SW Pakistan
According to the police, unknown assailants hurled two hand grenades at a political rally, near Munir Mengal Road of the city. The rally was led by Ali Madad Jattak, a Member of the Balochistan Assembly and a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
Police, security forces, and rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital. The attack caused partial damage to a vehicle and a rickshaw.
Security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a forensic investigation, to trace the perpetrators.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment