One Killed, 12 Injured In Hand Grenade Attack In SW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 15 (NNN-APP) – At least one person was killed and 12 others injured, in a hand grenade attack last night, in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's south-western Balochistan province, local police said.

According to the police, unknown assailants hurled two hand grenades at a political rally, near Munir Mengal Road of the city. The rally was led by Ali Madad Jattak, a Member of the Balochistan Assembly and a leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Police, security forces, and rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital. The attack caused partial damage to a vehicle and a rickshaw.

Security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a forensic investigation, to trace the perpetrators.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.– NNN-APP