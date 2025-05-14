Consumer Attorney Law Firm Highlights Ongoing Allegations Against Huntington Beach Ford Over Management And Workplace Misconduct

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New developments at Huntington Beach Ford raise continued concerns about management practices and dealership oversight.









HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Consumer Attorney Law Firm announced new developments in an ongoing legal case involving Huntington Beach Ford and its parent company, Bakhtiari Automotive Group. The firm has filed legal action alleging deceptive business practices, a hostile work environment, and abusive management under store manager Omar Zeola (legally known as Omid Ziaolagh). These claims of alleged misconduct are based on firsthand accounts from employees and consumers and aim to hold the dealership accountable through the legal process.

Allegations of coerced five-star reviews, initially brought to light in January, are now compounded by continued reports of abusive management and toxic work practices within the Huntington Beach dealership. Sources indicate that the issues under Zeola's oversight have not been addressed, fostering an environment where negative experiences for both employees and potentially customers persist.

Compounding the concerns, attempts to reach Oscar Bakhtiari, the owner of Bakhtiari Automotive Group, have reportedly been unsuccessful. Multiple phone calls to Mr. Bakhtiari's office regarding these serious allegations have allegedly gone unanswered, raising questions about the owner's commitment to addressing the situation.

Adding to the growing chorus of concern, multiple current employees have come forward with troubling accounts. A current sales representative, speaking anonymously, stated, "I have worked with Omar for over eight years at this location, and you have to have thick skin to make it here. He is aggressive, controlling, and you never know what you're going to get daily." This firsthand account echoes previous whistleblower reports of public humiliation and intimidation under Zeola's leadership.

Further corroborating these concerns, a service technician with over 20 years of experience, who has worked at Huntington Beach Ford for several years, has observed significant management instability. This technician stated, "In my time here, I've never seen so much turnover in service managers due to constant internal conflict with Omar. I've witnessed him screaming at a service manager in front of customers first thing in the morning. On other occasions, even outside my service bay, I've seen him pull a service manager out of the office to berate them."

These persistent allegations build upon the foundation of serious claims, including:



Coerced Five-Star Reviews: Customers have stated that sales representatives pressured them to leave positive online reviews in exchange for rebates and incentives.

Toxic Workplace: Former employees have reported workplace harassment, retaliation, and abusive management behavior, including public humiliation and intimidation.

Deceptive Rebate Practices: Allegations include promising and failing to deliver rebates to customers and potentially falsifying manufacturer information. Unauthorized Charges: Reports have surfaced regarding the finance department adding products and services without customer consent.

The ongoing legal case in California continues to move forward, seeking to hold Huntington Beach Ford and its leadership accountable for these alleged practices. The details of the case include:



Civil Case Number: 202401-23370524

Workers' Compensation Number: ADJ18208335 Court of Record: CA-P 2385955



“The consistent pattern of disturbing accounts from various employees, highlighting both the daily working environment and the instability within management, paints a clear picture of a deeply troubled workplace culture at Huntington Beach Ford,” says Serena D. Aisenman of the Consumer Attorney Law Firm.“We are committed to uncovering the full extent of these issues and seeking justice for all those affected.”

The Consumer Attorney Law Firm is committed to investigating these ongoing allegations and seeking justice for those affected. Consumers, former employees, and vendors who have experienced any of the following practices are encouraged to contact the Consumer Attorney Law Firm:



Conditional rebates tied to positive reviews

Deceptive sales practices

Pressure to leave five-star reviews

Workplace harassment or retaliation

Abusive behavior by management Unauthorized charges or services added to contracts

For assistance or to share A story, contact the Consumer Attorney Law Firm at ... or 858-943-4908.

Media Contact:

Serena D. Aisenman

Consumer Attorney Law Firm

858-943-4908

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at