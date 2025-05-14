Freehold Royalties Announces Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Votes For (%)
|Votes Withheld (%)
|Gary R. Bugeaud
|98.02
|1.98
|Maureen E. Howe
|98.56
|1.44
|J. Douglas Kay
|76.51
|23.49
|Kimberley E. Lynch Proctor
|97.18
|2.82
|Valerie A. Mitchell
|97.79
|2.21
|Marvin. F. Romanow
|97.81
|2.19
|Mathieu M. Roy
|98.39
|1.61
|David M. Spyker
|99.16
|0.84
|Aidan M. Walsh
|98.75
|1.25
KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 93.69% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.
The resolution to accept Freehold's approach to executive compensation was approved by 95.14% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.
| For further information contact
|Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|Todd McBride, CPA, CMA
|Nick Thomson, CFA
|Investor Relations
|Investor Relations & Capital Markets
|t. 403.221.0833
|t. 403.221.0874
|e. ...
|e. ...
