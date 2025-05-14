Acronis Expands #Teamup Program In Australia With Adelaide Crows, Supported By Opsys

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First AFL club to join Acronis' global #TeamUp program, marking a major milestone in the company's sports partnership roster

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection , today announced its first-ever partnership with an Australian Football League (AFL) team. The Adelaide Crows have joined Acronis' #TeamUp program with support from OpSys as their official Acronis CyberFit Delivery Partner for the next three football seasons. This landmark collaboration will enhance the club's cybersecurity posture and ensure its data is protected both on and off the field.









As digital transformation continues to shape the sports industry, the Adelaide Crows seek to strengthen the team's cybersecurity posture while advancing operational efficiencies. Acronis will provide the club with cutting-edge data protection and cybersecurity solutions, including backup, recovery, and threat protection, all integrated into one natively integrated platform - Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. OpSys will support the partnership by offering their expert cybersecurity services and future-focused IT strategies to the sports team through Acronis' #TeamUp program.

“We are always looking for ways to improve every area of our operations and we feel this partnership is another important step forward in our digital transformation,” said Tim Silvers, Crows' Chief Executive Officer . "Safeguarding our data and IT systems is of paramount importance and we look forward to working closely with Acronis and OpSys now and into the future.”

"We are excited to partner with the Adelaide Crows, reinforcing our commitment to securing sports organizations with world-class cyber protection solutions,” said Pasha Ershow, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Japan at Acronis .“This partnership will ensure that the Adelaide Crows' data remains safe, enabling the team to stay focused on winning."

Matthew Fabri, Managing Director of OpSys, added: "We're proud to support the Adelaide Crows alongside Acronis. OpSys' proven capability in the security space provides enterprise-level cybersecurity to businesses of any size. Our partnership combines cutting-edge cybersecurity and IT services, giving the Adelaide Crows the protection and resilience they need to succeed in the digital age."

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams. To learn more about Acronis' #TeamUp Program, please visit acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports .

About Adelaide Crows

The Adelaide Football Club is the biggest sporting organisation in South Australia and one of the most recognisable brands on the national sporting landscape with more than 75,000 members. The Club played its first official game in 1991 and now has two teams competing at the elite level in the men's (AFL) and women's (AFLW) national competitions, as well as a men's team in South Australia's state league (SANFL). It won AFL premierships in 1997 and 1998 and is the AFLW's only three-time premier after triumphing in 2017, 2019 and 2022. Off the field, the Club invests heavily in its community programs and makes a significant impact on the lives of young people through the Adelaide Crows Foundation.

About OpSys

OpSys is the trusted cybersecurity and IT provider to businesses across Australia and internationally. With proven capability in the security space, OpSys offers enterprise-level cybersecurity solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes. They specialize in forward-thinking IT strategies and robust cybersecurity services, helping organizations protect their digital infrastructure and grow securely. Please visit

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity , data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at .

Acronis Media Contact:

Seok Cheng Chia

Corporate Communications Senior Specialist

...

