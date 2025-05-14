Onward To Deliver 350 New Homes In Transit-Oriented Franklin Station Development

For nearly 50 years, Onward has been working to ensure every Calgarian has a safe, appropriate, affordable place to call home

Calgary Mayor, Jyoti Gondek makes remarks at today's affordable housing announcement

Onward Board Chair, Brian Romanesky, makes remarks at today's affordable housing project announcement

City of Calgary announces affordable housing expansion through federal Housing Accelerator Fund

- Martina JileckovaCALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Calgary has selected Onward as the housing partner for its Franklin Station Area Improvements project - a major milestone in bringing more affordable, transit-oriented housing options to Calgarians. The development will provide an estimated 350 new homes, half of which will be below market rent, supporting Calgary's vision for inclusive, connected communities.The project is part of Home is Here: The City's Housing Strategy , a plan to increase housing supply and improve housing affordability across Calgary. This funding supports The City's commitment to creating vibrant, livable neighbourhoods that improve quality of life for all Calgarians.“We're building 350 new homes at Franklin Station-half of them affordable housing-thanks to our partnership with Onward,” says Mayor Jyoti Gondek.“Franklin Station's transit access and proximity to schools and essential services make it a model for what's possible when we build communities, not just houses.”Franklin Station, located along Calgary's LRT network, will be transformed into a mixed-use, walkable, and transit-connected community. The development will offer a range of housing types - including family-sized three-bedroom homes and universally accessible suites - to meet the evolving needs of Calgary's diverse population.“We are honored to partner with The City on this transformative project,” states Martina Jileckova, Onwards' CEO.“Building affordable homes near high-quality transit is about more than housing - it's about creating inclusive communities where everyone can thrive. We are thrilled to be able to deliver homes that meet this essential need.”This initiative is part of The City's Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Program , which aims to bring more homes, amenities, and services to areas surrounding major transit corridors. These projects reduce urban sprawl, improve environmental outcomes, and increase access to opportunity - while creating lively, inclusive neighbourhoods where people and businesses can flourish.To learn more about The City's TOD Program, visit calgary/tod.About OnwardOnward is a Calgary-based nonprofit providing affordable housing to low-income residents, including seniors, families, and individuals transitioning from homelessness. Committed to the Housing First principle and mixed-income model, Onward believes that safe, stable community housing is the foundation for well-being and belonging.

