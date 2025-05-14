Flavorcloud Unveils First-Ever Guaranteed DDP Cross Border Business To Business Air Freight Network

Redefining Global Shipping Amidst a New Era of Trade Volatility

- Rathna Sharad, CEO and Co-founder of FlavorCloudSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cross border B2B trade has always meant navigating a maze of unpredictable import costs and manual analog processes every step of the way. But that era is over. Today, FlavorCloud ushers decades old, traditional business to business (B2B) logistics into the modern realm of ecommerce. FlavorCloud's new guaranteed deliver duty paid (DDP) B2B product enables B2B air and ground freight to move from anywhere to anywhere with fully guaranteed landed costs. From AI-powered harmonized tariff code (HS) classification to automated customs clearance, FlavorCloud takes all Importer/Exporter of record risk so Brands don't have to. CFOs and accountants will enjoy a single invoice for all B2B freight at an order-level for easy reconciliation.With recent tariff and trade wars driving massive change within the global supply chain, FlavorCloud helps brands be resilient to tariff turmoil, carrier outages, and unpredictable trade or recession-related challenges. Whether B2B wholesale airfreight, enabling new trade lanes for M2C (manufacturing to consumer), or supporting the B2B2C model to essentially drop ship from a manufacturer, FlavorCloud's solution helps brands move inventory quickly, compliantly, and cost-effectively with full visibility DDP clearance rails. In all B2B air freight shipments, FlavorCloud will act as the Importer of Record (IOR) with a guaranteed DDP offering to eliminate risk and ensure compliance.“Modern B2B global commerce demands modern B2B logistics-automated, simple, fast, and without compliance risk,” said Rathna Sharad, CEO and co-founder of FlavorCloud.“Ocean freight timelines often range from six weeks to more than three months, making brands schedule shipments and orders several months in advance. In today's changing environment, that's just not realistic. With air freight costs now rivaling ocean freight-while offering the speed and financial flexibility brands desperately need and only paying tariffs at time of import, there's every reason to make the shift.”FlavorCloud's B2B service includes:.Anywhere to Anywhere: Full outbound airfreight support from every manufacturing hub across EMEA, APAC, Canada, and beyond-including intra-regional B2B shipments with outbound shipments from locations like the Netherlands through the EU or UK..Multi-carrier air freight network: Expanding our extensive multi-carrier dynamic priced network from parcel carriers to include air freight, FlavorCloud's anywhere to anywhere freight network one stop shop for DTC parcel through pallet B2B delivery all with DDP services..Guaranteed landed costs: No guessing and no margin erosion. At the time of shipment or rate selection, FlavorCloud's landed cost engine calculates all shipping, duties, taxes, tariffs, and fees in advance, so that the brand has fully predictable costs upfront..Best in class rates and service: FlavorCloud's proprietary carrier agnostic, merit based dynamic pricing and routing algorithm pinpoints the best carrier match optimizing for the right characteristics, performance history, speed, and cost for every route and commodity mix..Full automation and compliance: FlavorCloud network fully automates classification, rate quotes for air freight DDP, brokerage, prepares customs paperwork and provides full tracking visibility warehouse to consignee. Each shipment includes automated brokerage and compliance and Fast Pass clearance through FlavorCloud customs network.To learn more about FlavorCloud's B2B airfreight solutions, go to /B2B .About FlavorCloud:FlavorCloud powers the industry's largest, carrier agnostic, cross-border network optimizing shipping and returns“anywhere to anywhere.” With DTC and B2B services spanning 220+ countries and a 300+ carrier network, FlavorCloud enables brands and 3PLs to operate seamlessly on a global scale. Its technology uses deep learning and AI to power carrier selection, optimize supply chains, and automate product classification, customs, and trade compliance.

