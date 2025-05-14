Velani Jewelry: Top-Ranked Guam Jewelry Store Surpasses 5,000 Customers Served

Velani Junkert, founder of Velani Jewelry, showcases her waterproof and hypoallergenic gold-filled collection at a pop-up during the Sneaker Convention held at The Village of Don Donki in Guam.

Close-up of Velani Jewelry's best-selling waterproof and hypoallergenic gold-filled bracelets - perfect for Guam's tropical lifestyle.

Layered 18K gold-filled waterproof necklaces by Velani Jewelry - hypoallergenic and made for sensitive skin, designed for Guam's tropical lifestyle.

Guam-based Velani Jewelry serves 5,000+ customers with waterproof, hypoallergenic designs sold at weekly pop-ups across the island.

- Velani Junkert, Founder and Brand VisionaryHAGåTñA, GUAM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Velani Jewelry, a Guam jewelry store , has earned a Top 3 ranking in Pika's Best of Guam 2024 for“Best Jewelry Store” just two years after relocating to the island. The business has served over 5,000 customers and offers waterproof and hypoallergenic jewelry designed for everyday island life in Guam.Velani Junkert, the founder of Velani Jewelry, holds dual MBAs in Retail and Leadership and is certified in business coaching and personal development. She leads design, logistics, and community outreach for the company, leveraging her Brazilian roots and Portuguese fluency in managing supplier relationships. Her husband, Shane, a retired Navy Senior Chief and combat veteran, manages technical, operational, and strategic elements for the business.“We created Velani Jewelry because Guam needed everyday pieces made for our tropical weather and island lifestyle - jewelry that's both beautiful and practical,” said Velani Junkert, Founder and Brand Visionary.“It's not fine jewelry, and it's not fashion jewelry - it's long-lasting hypoallergenic jewelry that feels elevated but fits real life.”Product Design for Guam's ClimateVelani Jewelry specializes in 18K gold-filled pieces sourced from Brazil and sterling silver imported from Italy. The jewelry is crafted to be suitable for humid climates, active lifestyles, and sensitive skin. The company states the pieces are designed to be resistant to tarnish in tropical weather and are described as feeling lightweight.Mobile Retail Model Utilizes Pop-UpsRather than operating a traditional retail store, Velani Jewelry operates weekly pop-ups across Guam. Locations include a flagship pop-up at Chamorro Village Night Market in Hagåtña on Wednesdays and Jeff's Pirates Cove in Ipan - Talo'fo'fo on Sundays. This mobile retail model aims to provide accessibility to hypoallergenic jewelry in Hagåtña and other locations across the island. Additional pop-ups take place at venues including Agana Shopping Center, Guam Premier Outlets (GPO), Mighty Purple Café, Crowne Plaza, and seasonal island festivals such as Mango, Coconut, and Banana Fest.Velani shares the full pop-up schedule weekly via Instagram Stories at @VelaniJewelryGU.Customer Base and Online PresenceThe brand's online store has fulfilled thousands of orders and has a verified 4.97-star rating on Shopify. Google reviews across multiple locations are consistently 5-star. Velani Jewelry reports a 30% return customer rate.Many customers first discover Velani at a local market before purchasing online. The brand also connects with customers through military community circles, local influencers, and recommendations.“People are surprised our pieces can feel this elegant, hold up this well, and still be affordable,” Junkert added.“They expect luxury to come with a big price tag - but we created Velani to challenge that.”Business Operations and Community EngagementBy operating through pop-ups, the company states it is able to reinvest in product innovation, packaging, logistics, and event participation. VelaniJewelry provides information on pop-up events and allows customers to shop for waterproof jewelry and hypoallergenic jewelry across Guam. The company states its approach reflects a commitment to serving the island with integrity and consistency.“This island gave us a chance, and we've done everything we can to show up, listen, and grow with Guam,” said Junkert.Velani Jewelry's reported milestones include a Top 3 ranking in Pika's Best of Guam 2024 for“Best Jewelry Store,” over 5,000 orders fulfilled across Guam and globally, and a verified 4.97-star Shopify rating. The business reports a 30% return customer rate and has been featured in KUAM News and Guam Pacific Daily News. The brand is also recognized by Google as an Exceptional Merchant.

Velani Junkert

Velani Jewelry

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

LinkedIn

Velani Jewelry on KUAM News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.