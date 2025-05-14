DPRK Top Leader Inspected Combined Tactical Drill Of Different Arms

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, May 15 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), attended a combined tactical drill of special operations, training matches and joint fire demonstrations, it was reported yesterday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said that, a scientific combat training system has been established throughout the entire army, which“promotes substantial changes in the training sector and the strengthening and development of combat capability of units and sub-units.”

Calling modern warfare“a showdown between military talents and war of commanding officers' brains,” Kim stressed that, all combat drills should be organised on the principle of enhancing the initiative, independence and creativity of commanding officers, it said.

The DPRK leader also emphasised the need to refine the training apparatus and elements of training grounds, to prepare all personnel for modern warfare, and to integrate IT and scientific judgment systems into training, to establish a new training system, in line with evolving trends, it added.– NNN-KCNA