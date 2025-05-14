BREAKING BARRIERS: HOW TIM WHITE IS REDEFINING INTERNATIONAL RACE ENGINEERING FROM NEW ZEALAND

CROMWELL, New Zealand, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a sport where split-second decisions define success, Tim White is proving that world-class race engineering knows no borders. Operating from a small New Zealand town, White has established himself as a leading figure in Ferrari's GT programs, leveraging cutting-edge remote engineering techniques to optimize performance in global endurance racing.

Founder of Elite Race Engineering, White serves as a Performance and Simulation Engineer, where he develops advanced modeling techniques and refines real-time data processing to enhance on-track performance. His use of innovative sensors, aerodynamic tuning, and sophisticated simulation tools has strengthened the team's technical capabilities, making him a key player in Ferrari's GT3 programs. Working remotely with Orlando-based Ferrari racing team Triarsi Competizione, White integrates advanced modeling, sensor technology, and data-driven insights to refine the Ferrari 296 GT3. Despite being based in New Zealand, his ability to analyze massive amounts of real-time race data and communicate findings instantly has made him an invaluable asset to teams in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and GT World Challenge Asia.

"Motorsport has always been seen as a hands-on, in-person industry, but technology is changing that," says White. "From New Zealand, I can help optimize race cars competing on the other side of the world in real-time. Distance isn't a limitation- it's just another problem to engineer a solution for." White's journey began with an automotive mechanics apprenticeship, where he built and maintained race cars for circuit, rally, and hill climb competitions. A pivotal piece of advice from a Kiwi Formula 1 veteran led him to pursue a mechanical engineering degree, despite having no academic record from school. After years of perseverance, he earned a First-Class Honours degree and secured direct entry into a PhD program before pivoting back to motorsport.

His expertise in vehicle dynamics, simulation, and tire modeling took him around the world-working in IMSA, WEC, BTCC, and V8 Supercars, as well as developing software for race strategy and data management. When the COVID-19 pandemic halted racing, White turned to education, writing and presenting online courses on data analysis and race engineering before launching his own consulting business.

With IMSA's 2025 torque sensor regulations set to revolutionize its GTD-class racing, White's expertise in powertrain performance and data analysis ensures that Ferrari remains ahead of the curve. His journey-from building homegrown race cars to shaping the future of GT engineering-proves that innovation isn't about location, but vision.

SOURCE Elite Race Engineering

