James Malinchak Interviews Christina Balzani on Courage, Healing, and Giving Voice to Survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse

- Christina BalzaniPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned international speaker and star of ABC's Secret Millionaire, James Malinchak, recently conducted an emotional and deeply inspiring interview with Christina Balzani, author, advocate, and founder of Christina's Safe Space-a platform dedicated to helping survivors of childhood sexual abuse (CSA) find healing, strength, and community.In the powerful interview, Christina shared her personal story of surviving childhood sexual abuse, her path toward healing, and her unwavering commitment to helping others break the silence and reclaim their voices. As the author of Dry Your Eyes Girl and Dry Your Eyes Woman, Christina speaks directly to survivors with raw honesty and compassion, offering the support and encouragement she wished she had as a child.“If you've picked up my book, I want you to know I'm deeply sorry you've needed to-but I'm so proud of you for choosing healing,” Christina shared during the interview.“You matter. You are not alone. And I am always here for you.”According to RAINN, 80–85% of the population has experienced some form of childhood sexual abuse. Christina's mission is to raise awareness of this silent epidemic, provide hope to survivors, and foster conversations that create safe spaces for healing.James Malinchak, known for his empowering presentations and commitment to impact-driven conversations, praised Christina for her bravery and her heart-led work:“Christina Balzani is a true light for survivors. Her voice, her vulnerability, and her mission to uplift others are nothing short of heroic. Every person who hears her story will walk away stronger.”This interview is essential viewing for survivors, families, educators, advocates, and anyone committed to ending the stigma and silence surrounding CSA. It's a conversation about truth, resilience, and the power of using your story to inspire others to rise.To learn more about Christina Balzani and her mission to support survivors, visit:About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the most in-demand motivational and business speakers in the world. He's delivered over 3,000+ keynote presentations, been featured in 15,000+ media outlets, and starred in ABC's hit show Secret Millionaire (seen by over 50 million viewers worldwide). James is the author of 30+ books and was twice named National“College Speaker of the Year.” He empowers audiences with practical strategies and heartfelt stories that inspire immediate, meaningful action.

