Athene Prices $1,000,000,000 Investment Grade Senior Notes Offering

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") today announced it has agreed to sell $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2055. The offering is expected to close on May 19, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Athene intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including capital contributions to its insurance subsidiaries to support organic growth.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Apollo Global Securities, Academy Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and SMBC Nikko are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents without charge from the SEC at . Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials from the joint book-running managers by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 718-1649, BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 294-1322, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533.

About Athene

Athene is a leading retirement services company with over $380 billion of total assets as of March 31, 2025, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations.

