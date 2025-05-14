American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Q1 2025 Results With 5.7% Revpar Growth
|KPIs
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|ADR
|$ 136
|$132
|$138
|$140
|$136
|Change compared to same period in prior year - bps increase/(decrease)
|- %
|1.4%
|1.2%
|2.3%
|(1.1%)
|Occupancy
|68.8 %
|69.6%
|73.9%
|76.0%
|66.8%
|Change compared to same period in prior year - bps increase/(decrease)
|200
|214
|52
|107
|95
|RevPAR
|$ 93
|$92
|$102
|$106
|$91
|Change compared to same period in prior year - bps increase/(decrease)
|2.2 %
|4.6%
|1.9%
|3.8%
|0.3%
|NOI
|$ 12,352
|$11,855
|$16,446
|$17,319
|$12,707
|Change compared to same period in prior year - bps increase/(decrease)
|(2.8 %)
|(2.5%)
|0.2%
|0.6%
|(4.1%)
|NOI Margin
|27.7 %
|25.3%
|32.0%
|34.1%
|28.9%
|Change compared to same period in prior year - bps increase/(decrease)
|(120 )
|(186)
|(52)
|(96)
|(198)
In the first quarter of 2025, same property ADR was $136, which is comparable to the same period in the prior year. Same property occupancy increased by 200 bps to 68.8% in the current quarter, compared to the same period of 2024. The increase in occupancy is primarily attributable to higher demand for extended stay and select service properties. Overall, the ADR and improved occupancy contributed to an increase of 2.2% in RevPAR.
Same property NOI decreased by 2.8% and same property NOI margin decreased by 120 bps in the current quarter, compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in same property NOI and NOI margin was driven by a decline in government group travel, representing approximately 16% of total government revenue, due to U.S. government travel restrictions introduced during the first quarter. Additionally, higher operating expenses contributed to the decline, including higher utility and snow removal costs due to colder weather and greater snowfall in the Midwest and Northeast compared to the prior year, as well as general cost inflation and elevated repair and maintenance expenses.
LEVERAGE AND LIQUIDITY
|KPIs
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Restated
|Restated
|Restated
|Debt-to-GBV
|48.7 %
|49.3%
|50.0%
|52.2%
|52.4%
|Debt-to-EBITDA
|7.9x
|8.0x
|9.2x
|9.7x
|9.6x
Debt to gross book value(1) was 48.7% as at March 31, 2025, a decrease of 60 bps compared to December 31, 2024. Debt to EBITDA(1) as at March 31, 2025 was 7.9x, a decrease of 0.1x compared to December 31, 2024. The change in debt to gross book value and debt to EBITDA ratios was driven by the use of net proceeds from completed dispositions to reduce outstanding debt.
As at March 31, 2025, AHIP had an unrestricted cash balance of $17.8 million compared to $27.8 million as at December 31, 2024. The reduction in cash was primarily due to net outflows from completed refinancings and debt repayment, which resulted in one property becoming unencumbered as of March 31, 2025. As at March 31, 2025, AHIP held a restricted cash balance of $30.5 million and had an additional $24.7 million available under the Portfolio Loan for capital improvements related to the properties secured by the loan.
HOTEL DISPOSITIONS
2025 Hotel Dispositions Summary
|Hotel
|Location
| Gross Proceeds
(millions of dollars)
|Keys
|Gross proceeds per key
| Cap Rate (1)
on 2024 annual hotel EBITDA
|Actual/Estimated Closing Date
|Completed Dispositions:
|Homewood Suites Allentown Bethlehem Airport
|Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
|$11.7
|113
|$104,000
|7.5%
|March 27, 2025
|Residence Inn Arundel Mills BWI Airport
|Hanover, Maryland
|$18.0
|131
|$137,000
|8.5%
|March 27, 2025
|TownePlace Suites Arundel Mills BWI Airport
|Hanover, Maryland
|$11.5
|109
|$106,000
|3.9%
|March 27, 2025
|Total completed in Q1 2025
|$ 41.2
|353
|$ 117,000
|6.9 %
|Dispositions Under Contract:
|Hampton Inn Chickasha
|Chickasha, Oklahoma
|$4.0
|63
|$63,000
|5.2%
|Q2 2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oklahoma City Bethany
|Bethany, Oklahoma
|$1.9
|69
|$28,000
|(12.7%)
|Q2 2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chickasha
|Chickasha, Oklahoma
|$4.4
|62
|$71,000
|4.3%
|Q2 2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dubuque West
|Dubuque, Iowa
|$3.0
|87
|$34,000
|16.6%
|Q2 2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Nevada
|Nevada, Missouri
|$5.2
|68
|$76,000
|10.1%
|Q2 2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mattoon
|Mattoon, Illinois
|$4.0
|69
|$58,000
|9.8%
|Q2 2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Emporia
|Emporia, Kansas
|$5.9
|68
|$87,000
|11.4%
|Q2 2025
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jacksonville
|South Jacksonville, Illinois
|$3.9
|69
|$57,000
|(0.4%)
|Q2 2025
|Homewood Suites Kalamazoo Portage
|Portage, Michigan
|$17.4
|97
|$179,000
|6.9%
|Q4 2025
|Total under contract
|$ 49.7
|652
|$ 76,000
|6.9 %
|Total completed and under contract
|$ 90.9
|1,005
|$ 90,000
|6.9 %
(1)See“Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”
During the three months ended March 31, 2025, AHIP completed the dispositions of 3 hotel properties for total gross proceeds of $41.2 million. After adjusting for an industry standard 4% FF&E reserve, the combined sales price for the three hotel properties sold in Q1 2025 represents a blended Cap Rate of 6.9% on 2024 annual hotel EBITDA. The net proceeds from these dispositions were used to repay certain CMBS mortgage loans. AHIP's enterprise value as at March 31, 2025 reflects an implied Cap Rate of 9.4% on 2024 annual hotel EBITDA for the portfolio of 46 hotel properties, based on the Canadian dollar closing price of CDN$0.58 per unit on the TSX on March 31, 2025 and converted to US dollars at a foreign exchange rate of CDN$1.43 to USD$1.
As of the date of this news release, AHIP has 9 hotel properties under purchase and sales agreements for estimated total gross proceeds of $49.7 million. Eight of these nine dispositions are currently estimated to close in the second quarter of 2025 and one disposition is estimated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. AHIP intends to use the net proceeds from these dispositions to repay certain CMBS mortgage loans and a portion of the Portfolio Loan.
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS
AHIP's capital projects include hotel brand mandated property improvement plans (“ PIPs ”) and FF&E improvements. Select projects may generate positive return on investment through the refreshment and upgrade of guest-facing items, ensuring that each property maintains its competitive advantage in the marketplace. AHIP currently has four hotel projects in the design phase for future renovations.
The 2025 capital plan is estimated to include $6.9 million in PIPs and $7.5 million in FF&E improvements, which will be funded through existing restricted cash and cash flow from operating activities. Actual capital spend on PIPs and FF&E was $0.1 million and $2.4 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The majority of this capital spend will be funded through restricted cash contributed by AHIP in prior periods.
SELECTED INFORMATION
| (thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts)
| March 31, 2025
| March 31, 2024
(restated)
|Revenue
|48,615
|65,260
|Income from operating activities
|6,684
|7,729
|Loss and comprehensive loss
|(22,370 )
|(9,530)
|NOI
|12,683
|16,279
|NOI Margin
|26.1 %
|24.9%
|Hotel EBITDA (1)
|11,502
|14,762
|Hotel EBITDA Margin (1)
|23.7 %
|22.6%
|EBITDA (1)
|9,130
|12,441
|EBITDA Margin (1)
|18.6 %
|19.1%
|Cashflow from operating activities
|1,049
|43
|Dividends declared to Series C holders
|1,160
|1,099
|FFO diluted (1)
|(1,789 )
|2,550
|FFO per unit - diluted (1)
|(0.02 )
|0.03
|Normalized FFO per unit - diluted (1)
|(0.02 )
|0.02
|AFFO diluted (1)
|(4,415 )
|(452)
|AFFO per unit - diluted (1)
|(0.06 )
|(0.01)
(1) See“Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”
(2) NOI and NOI margin included the IFRIC 21 property taxes adjustment
SELECTED INFORMATION
| (thousands of dollars)
| March 31, 2025
| December 31, 2024
|Total assets
|622,007
|685,110
|Total liabilities
|461,903
|501,091
|Total non-current liabilities
|399,700
|275,501
|Term loans and revolving credit facility
|350,854
|384,809
|Debt to gross book value (1)
|48.7 %
|49.3%
|Debt to EBITDA (times) (1)
|7.9
|8.0
|Interest coverage ratio (times) (1)
|1.7
|1.7
|Term loans and revolving credit facility:
|Weighted average interest rate
|6.07 %
|5.72%
|Weighted average term to maturity (years)
|2.2
|1.7
|Number of rooms
|5,092
|5,445
|Number of properties
|46
|49
|Number of restaurants
|14
|14
(1) See“Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”
OPERATING RESULTS
|Three months ended March 31
|(thousands of dollars)
| 2025
| 2024
(restated)
|ADR (1)
|135
|131
|Occupancy (1)
|67.9 %
|66.4%
|RevPAR (1)
|92
|87
|Revenue
|48,615
|65,260
|Operating expenses
|26,601
|35,618
|Energy
|2,686
|2,910
|Property maintenance
|3,273
|4,080
|Property taxes, insurance and ground lease
|3,372
|6,373
|Total expenses
|35,932
|48,981
|NOI(2)
|12,683
|16,279
|NOI Margin % (2)
|26.1 %
|24.9%
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,999
|8,550
|Income from operating activities
|6,684
|7,729
|Other expenses
|29,377
|18,992
|Current income tax expense (recovery)
|28
|87
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(351 )
|(1,820)
|Loss and comprehensive loss
|(22,370 )
|(9,530)
(1) See“Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”
(2) NOI and NOI margin included the IFRIC 21 property taxes adjustment.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This news release should be read in conjunction with AHIP's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, that are available on AHIP's website at , and under AHIP's profile on SEDAR+ at .
RESTATEMENT OF PRIOR PERIODS
AHIP restated certain amounts in the 2024 comparative column in its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The amounts included in the news release reflect the restatements retroactively. For further details, see Note 20 of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Q1 2025 CONFERENCE CALL
Management will host a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, May 15, 2025, to discuss the financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
To participate in the conference call, participants should register online via AHIP's website. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. Participants are requested to register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call. An audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on AHIP's website at .
ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: TSX: HOT.U, TSX: or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels through license agreements. AHIP's long-term objectives are to increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and value-adding capital expenditures and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders. More information is available at .
NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
Management believes the following non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures are relevant measures to monitor and evaluate AHIP's financial and operating performance. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures and ratios are included to provide investors and management additional information and alternative methods for assessing AHIP's financial and operating results and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
FFO: FFO measures operating performance and is calculated in accordance with Real Property Association of Canada's (“ REALPAC ”) definition. FFO – basic is calculated by adjusting income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property, IFRIC 21 property taxes, fair value gain or loss, impairment of property, deferred income tax, and other applicable items. FFO – diluted is calculated as FFO – basic plus the interest, accretion, and amortization on convertible debentures if convertible debentures are dilutive. The most comparable IFRS measure to FFO is income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.
AFFO: AFFO is defined as a recurring economic earnings measure and calculated in accordance with REALPAC's definition. AFFO – basic is calculated as FFO – basic less maintenance capital expenditures. AFFO – diluted is calculated as FFO – diluted less maintenance capital expenditures. The most comparable IFRS measure to AFFO is income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.
Normalized FFO: calculated as FFO adjusting for non-recurring items. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, normalized FFO was equal to FFO as there were no non-recurring items. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, normalized FFO is calculated as FFO excluding the non-recurring insurance proceeds of $1.1 million for weather-related damage at several hotel properties in late December 2022. The most comparable IFRS measure to normalized FFO is income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.
Normalized NOI: calculated as NOI adjusting for non-recurring items. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, normalized NOI was equal to NOI as there were no non-recurring items. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, normalized NOI included $0.1 million in business interruption insurance proceeds, respectively, related to the weather-related damage at several hotel properties in late December 2022. The most comparable IFRS measure to normalized NOI is NOI, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.
Hotel EBITDA: calculated by adjusting NOI for hotel management fees. The most comparable IFRS measure to hotel EBITDA is NOI, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.
EBITDA: calculated by adjusting NOI for hotel management fees and general administrative expenses. The sum of hotel management fees and general administrative expenses is equal to corporate and administrative expenses in the Financial Statements. The most comparable IFRS measure to EBITDA is NOI, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.
Debt : calculated as the sum of term loans and revolving credit facility (where applicable), the face value of convertible debentures, unamortized portion of debt financing costs, lease liabilities and unamortized portion of mark-to-market adjustments. The most comparable IFRS measure to debt is total liabilities, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.
Gross book value: calculated as the sum of total assets, accumulated depreciation and impairment on property, buildings and equipment, and accumulated amortization on intangible assets. The most comparable IFRS measure to gross book value is total assets, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.
Interest expense: calculated by adjusting finance costs for gain/loss on debt settlement, amortization of debt financing costs, accretion of debenture liability, amortization of debenture costs, dividends on series B preferred shares and amortization of mark-to-market adjustments, accretion of management fee because interest expense excludes certain non-cash accounting items and dividends on preferred shares. The most comparable IFRS measure to interest expense is finance costs, for which a reconciliation is provided in this news release.
NON-IFRS RATIOS:
FFO per unit – basic/diluted: calculated as FFO – basic/diluted divided by weighted average number of units outstanding - basic/diluted respectively for the reporting periods.
Normalized FFO per unit – basic/diluted: calculated as normalized FFO – basic/diluted divided by weighted average number of units outstanding - basic/diluted respectively for the reporting periods.
AFFO per unit – basic/diluted: calculated as AFFO – basic/diluted divided by weighted average number of units outstanding - basic/diluted respectively for the reporting periods.
NOI margin: calculated as NOI divided by total revenue.
Hotel EBITDA margin: calculated as hotel EBITDA divided by total revenue.
EBITDA margin: calculated as EBITDA divided by total revenue.
Capitalization rate (“Cap Rate”) : calculated as 2024 annual hotel EBITDA, after adjusting for an industry standard 4% furniture, fixtures, and equipment (“FF&E”) reserve, divided by the actual and estimated gross proceeds of the asset dispositions.
Implied capitalization rate (“Implied Cap Rate”) : calculated as 2024 annual hotel EBITDA, after adjusting for an industry standard 4% FF&E reserve, for the portfolio of 46 hotel properties divided by the enterprise value.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MEASURES:
Debt to gross book value: calculated as debt divided by gross book value. Debt to gross book value is a primary measure of capital management and leverage.
Debt to EBITDA: calculated as debt divided by the trailing twelve months (“TTM”) EBITDA. Debt to EBITDA measures the amount of income generated and is available to pay down debt before covering interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses.
Interest coverage ratio: calculated as TTM EBITDA divided by interest expense for the trailing twelve months. The interest coverage ratio is a measure of AHIP's ability to service the interest requirements of its outstanding debt.
SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES:
Occupancy is a major driver of room revenue as well as food and beverage revenues. Fluctuations in occupancy are normally accompanied by fluctuations in most categories of variable hotel operating expenses, including housekeeping and other labor costs. Higher ADR increases room revenue with limited impact on hotel operating expenses. Increase in RevPAR attributable to increase in occupancy may reduce EBITDA and EBITDA margins, while increase in RevPAR attributable to increase in ADR typically result in increases in EBITDA and EBITDA margins.
Occupancy: calculated as the total number of hotel rooms sold divided by the total number of rooms available for the reporting periods. Occupancy is a metric commonly used in the hotel industry to measure the utilization of hotels' available capacity.
Average daily rate (“ADR”): calculated as total room revenue divided by total number of rooms sold for the reporting periods. ADR is a metric commonly used in the hotel industry to indicate the average revenue earned per occupied room in a given time period.
Revenue per available room (“RevPAR”): calculated as occupancy multiplied by ADR for the reporting periods.
Same property ADR, occupancy, RevPAR, and NOI margin: measured for properties owned by AHIP for both the current reporting periods and the same periods in 2024. In Q1 2023 and Q2 2023, the same property ADR, occupancy, RevPAR and NOI margin calculations excluded the Residence Inn Neptune and Courtyard Wall in New Jersey as these two hotels had limited availability. In Q1 2025, Q1 2024 and Q2 2024, the same property ADR, occupancy, RevPAR and NOI margin calculations excluded the same two hotels for comparison purposes.
Enterprise value : is a supplementary financial measure and is calculated as the sum of (i) total debt obligations as reflected on the March 31, 2025 Statement of Financial Position (ii) AHIP's market capitalization (which is calculated as the Canadian dollar closing price of the units on the TSX as of March 31, 2025, converted to US dollars at a foreign exchange rate of CDN$1.43 to US$1, multiplied by the total number of units issued and outstanding as at such date), and (iii) face value of series C preferred shares, less (iv) the amount of cash and cash equivalents reflected on the March 31, 2025 Statement of Financial Position.
NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION
INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) TO FFO
|Three months ended March 31
|(thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts)
| 2025
| 2024
(restated)
|Loss and comprehensive loss
|(22,370 )
|(9,530)
|
Adjustments:
|Income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(1,160 )
|(1,099)
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,999
|8,550
|Impairment of cash-generating units
|14,790
|4,103
|Write-off of property, building and equipment
|4
|-
|Gain on sale of properties
|1,378
|(242)
|IFRIC 21 property taxes adjustment
|(78 )
|892
|Change in fair value of warrants
|(1 )
|(120)
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(351 )
|(1,820)
|Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary
|-
|1,816
|
FFO basic(1)
|(1,789 )
|2,550
|Interest, accretion and amortization on convertible debentures
|-
|-
|FFO diluted(1)
|(1,789 )
|2,550
|FFO per unit – basic(1)
|(0.02 )
|0.03
|FFO per unit – diluted(1)
|(0.02 )
|0.03
|Non-recurring items:
|Other income
|-
|(1,102)
|
Measurements excluding non-recurring items:
|Normalized FFO diluted(1)
|(1,789 )
|1,448
|Normalized FFO per unit – diluted(1)
|(0.02 )
|0.02
|Weighted average number of units outstanding:
|Basic (000's)
|78,743
|79,045
|Diluted (000's)(2)
|80,667
|79,930
(1) See“Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”
(2) The calculation of FFO diluted, FFO per unit – diluted, normalized FFO diluted, normalized FFO per unit – diluted, weighted average number of units outstanding – diluted for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and the three months ended March 31, 2024, excluded the convertible debentures because they were anti-dilutive.
RECONCILIATION OF FFO TO AFFO
|Three months ended March 31
|(thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts)
| 2025
| 2024
(restated)
|FFO basic (1)
|(1,789 )
|2,550
|FFO diluted (1)
|(1,789 )
|2,550
|Maintenance capital expenditures
|(2,626 )
|(3,002)
|AFFO basic (1)
|(4,415 )
|(452)
|AFFO diluted (1)
|(4,415 )
|(452)
|AFFO per unit - basic (1)
|(0.06 )
|(0.01)
|AFFO per unit - diluted (1)
|(0.05 )
|(0.01)
|Measurements excluding non-recurring items:
|AFFO diluted (1)
|(4,415 )
|(1,554)
|AFFO per unit - diluted (1)
|(0.05 )
|(0.02)
(1) See“Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures”
DEBT TO GROSS BOOK VALUE
|(thousands of dollars)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Debt
|436,526
|476,552
|Gross Book Value
|896,659
|967,433
|Debt-to-Gross Book Value
|48.7 %
|49.3%
|(thousands of dollars)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Term loans and revolving credit facility
|381,393
|423,949
|2026 debentures (at face value)
|49,730
|49,730
|Unamortized portion of debt financing costs
|4,656
|2,177
|Lease liabilities
|747
|696
|Debt
|436,526
|476,552
|(thousands of dollars)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Total assets
|622,007
|685,110
|Accumulated depreciation and impairment on property, buildings and equipment
|267,916
|275,424
|Accumulated amortization on intangible assets
|6,586
|6,899
|Gross Book Value
|896,509
|967,433
DEBT TO EBITDA
|(thousands of dollars)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Debt
|436,526
|476,552
|EBITDA (trailing twelve months)
|55,253
|59,456
|Debt-to-EBITDA (times)
|7.9x
|8.0x
INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO
|(thousands of dollars)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|EBITDA (trailing twelve months)
|55,253
|59,456
|Interest expense (trailing twelve months)
|33,378
|35,572
|Interest Coverage Ratio (times)
|1.7x
|1.7x
The reconciliation of NOI to hotel EBITDA and EBITDA is shown below:
|Three months ended March 31
|(thousands of dollars)
| 2025
| 2024
(restated)
|NOI
|12,683
|16,279
|Management fees
|(1,181 )
|(1,517)
|Hotel EBITDA
|11,502
|14,762
|General administrative expenses
|(2,294 )
|(2,321)
|EBITDA
|9,208
|12,441
The reconciliation of NOI to normalized NOI is shown below:
|Three months ended March 31
|(thousands of dollars)
| 2025
| 2024
(restated)
|NOI
|12,683
|16,279
|Business interruption insurance proceeds
|-
|92
|Normalized NOI
|12,683
|16,371
The reconciliation of finance costs to interest expense is shown below:
|Three months ended March 31
|(thousands of dollars)
| 2025
| 2024
(restated)
|Finance costs
|9,790
|10,845
|Amortization of debt financing costs
|(770 )
|(661)
|Accretion of debenture liability
|(286 )
|(263)
|Amortization of debenture costs
|(127 )
|(113)
|Interest Expense
|8,607
|9,808
For information on the most directly comparable IFRS measures, composition of the measures, a description of how AHIP uses these measures, and an explanation of how these measures provide useful information to investors, please refer to AHIP's management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, available on AHIP's website at , and under AHIP's profile on SEDAR+ at .
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in this news release may constitute“forward-looking information” and“financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and financial outlook generally can be identified by words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“expect”,“estimates”,“intend”,“may”,“outlook”,“objective”,“plans”,“should”,“will” and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information and financial outlook include, but are not limited to, statements made or implied relating to the objectives of AHIP, AHIP's strategies to achieve those objectives and AHIP's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information and financial outlook in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: AHIP management's expectation as to the impacts on AHIP's business of the seasonal nature of the lodging industry, inflation (including on labor and materials costs), competition and weather conditions; AHIP's planned capital expenditures, including the estimated amount and timing of such expenditures and AHIP's expected means of funding such expenditures; AHIP's expectations regarding the effects of its planned capital expenditures; AHIP's leverage and liquidity strategies and goals; AHIP's expectations with respect to the performance of its hotel portfolio; AHIP's expectations with respect to inflation, labor supply, labor costs, interest rates, supply chain and other market financial and macroeconomic conditions in 2025 and the expected impacts thereof on AHIP's financial position and performance, including on ADR, occupancy and RevPAR, NOI and NOI margins; AHIP navigating the uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment impacting operating performance and the transaction market; AHIP's strategic initiatives and the intended outcomes thereof, including improved liquidity, addressing near-term debt maturities and providing AHIP with financial stability and preserve unitholder value; AHIP's expectations with respect to the macroeconomic and operating environment, including certain specific expectations for the 2025 fiscal year; AHIP continuing to execute its strategy to sell hotel properties to enhance liquidity, reduce debt and manage future financial obligations; AHIP's intended strategies for near-term debt maturities, including planned sales of assets and loan refinancing and the expected impacts thereof on AHIP's financial performance and position; AHIP's objective over the next 12 – 18 months to raise sufficient capital to address the redemption of the Series C Shares and the Debentures and the potential strategies for doing so; AHIP's intention to bring approximately 20 additional hotels to market in 2025 and the factors that are expected to impact the number of hotels sold; AHIP's planned property dispositions, including the expected terms and timing thereof and the financial impact thereof on AHIP (including the estimated amount and uses of the proceeds from such dispositions) and AHIP's expectation that following the sale of such properties AHIP will not have any debt maturities until the fourth quarter of 2026; the key liquidity risks facing AHIP and its planned strategies for dealing with same; AHIP remaining focused on creating long-term value for its Unitholders; and AHIP's stated long-term objectives.
Although AHIP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information and financial outlook contained in this news release are reasonable, AHIP can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. The estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth in this news release as well as the following: inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions will negatively impact the U.S. economy, U.S. hotel industry and AHIP's business; the U.S. will not enter an economic recession; AHIP will continue to have sufficient funds to meet its financial obligations; AHIP's strategies with respect to completion of capital projects, liquidity, addressing near-term debt maturities and future financial obligations, and divestiture of assets will be successful and achieve their intended effects; AHIP will complete its currently planned divestitures on the terms currently contemplated and in accordance with the timing currently contemplated; AHIP will meet its objective of raising sufficient capital over the next 12 – 18 months to address the redemption of the Series C Shares and the Debentures; AHIP will continue to have good relationships with its Brand partners; capital markets will provide AHIP with readily available access to equity and/or debt financing on terms acceptable to AHIP, including the ability to refinance maturing debt as it becomes due on terms acceptable to AHIP; AHIP's future level of indebtedness will remain consistent with AHIP's current expectations; the useful lives and replacement cost of AHIP's assets being consistent with management's estimates thereof; the impact of the current economic climate and the current global financial conditions on AHIP's operations, including AHIP's financing capability and asset value, will remain consistent with AHIP's current expectations; there will be no material changes to tax laws, government and environmental regulations adversely affecting AHIP's operations, financing capability, structure or distributions; conditions in the international and, in particular, the U.S. hotel and lodging industry, including competition for acquisitions, will be consistent with the current economic climate; and AHIP will achieve its long-term objectives.
Forward-looking information and financial outlook involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information and financial outlook, accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: AHIP may not achieve its expected performance levels in 2025; inflation, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions may continue to negatively impact AHIP's financial performance and position; risk of an economic recession in the U.S.; AHIP's brand partners may impose revised service standards and capital requirements which are adverse to AHIP; PIP renovations may not commence or complete in accordance with currently expected timing and may suffer from increased material and labor costs; AHIP's strategic initiatives with respect to liquidity, addressing near-term debt maturities and future financial obligations and divestures of assets may not be successful and may not achieve their intended outcomes; AHIP may not complete its currently planned divestures and loan refinancings on the terms currently contemplated or in accordance with the timing currently contemplated, or at all; AHIP may not meet its objective raising sufficient capital over the next 12 – 18 months to address the redemption of the Series C Shares and the Debentures; AHIP will not sell all of the additional hotels it intends to bring to market in 2025; AHIP may not receive acceptable offers on some or all of the additional properties it intends to bring to market in 2025; AHIP may not be successful in reducing its leverage; there is no guarantee that monthly distributions will be reinstated, and if reinstated, as to the timing thereof or what the amount of the monthly distribution will be; AHIP may not be able to refinance debt obligations as they become due or may do so on terms less favorable to AHIP than under AHIP's existing loan agreements; refinanced loans are expected to be refinanced at significantly higher interest rates; general economic conditions and consumer confidence; the growth in the U.S. hotel and lodging industry; prices for the Units and debentures; liquidity; tax risks; ability to access debt and capital markets; financing risks; changes in interest rates; the financial condition of, and AHIP's relationships with, its external hotel manager and franchisors; real property risks, including environmental risks; the degree and nature of competition; ability to acquire accretive hotel investments; environmental matters; and changes in legislation. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in this news release and in AHIP's most recently filed annual information form, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at .
To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes a“financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such information is being provided to investors to assist in their understanding of: AHIP's 2025 capital plan; estimated proceeds from the planned disposition of certain hotel properties and the expected use thereof and impact thereon on AHIP's financial position; and management's expectations for certain aspects of AHIP's financial performance for the remainder of 2025.
The forward-looking information and financial outlook contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information and financial outlook reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to AHIP. The forward-looking information and financial outlook are made as of the date of this news release and AHIP assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.
For additional information, please contact:
Investor Relations
...
