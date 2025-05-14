G-TELP Celebrates 40 Years Of Advancing Global English Proficiency

G-TELP celebrates 40 years of global English testing, supporting learners, institutions, and industries with practical, real-world assessments.

- G-TELP committee memberSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This year, G-TELP (General Tests of English Language Proficiency) proudly celebrates 40 years of excellence in English proficiency testing . Since 1985, G-TELP has supported millions of learners and institutions by providing practical, real-world language assessments that meet the evolving needs of education, government, and industry.Used by institutions worldwide, G-TELP is trusted in over 10,000 locations by ministries, universities, and global corporations. Governments and international organizations such as the IOC, ICAO COSCAP-NA, and ministries in Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan rely on G-TELP for reliable proficiency assessment . Leading companies - including Microsoft, Samsung, LG, Hyundai, KPMG, Oracle, PwC, and Siemens- have used G-TELP for employee hiring, training, and promotion.“For four decades, G-TELP has empowered millions of learners and institutions with practical, research-driven English assessments,” said a G-TELP committee member.“As we look to the future, we remain committed to advancing assessment technology and global collaborations, ensuring G-TELP continues to evolve with the world it serves.”In education, G-TELP is used by universities and K-12 schools for international admissions, placement testing, graduation requirements, and English level evaluation. Its emphasis on English proficiency for everyday use has made it a preferred choice across diverse sectors, including aviation and hospitality, where accurate and job-relevant standardized testing is critical. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our mission to support students, educators, and professionals and look forward to the next 40 years and beyond.About ITSCInternational Testing Services Center (ITSC) is the official provider of G-TELP, a globally recognized English proficiency test designed for real-world use. With over 40 years of expertise and a presence in countries across the globe, ITSC partners with institutions worldwide to advance English education and global talent development.40 Years of Trust – The Benchmark in Global English Proficiency

