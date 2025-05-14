Amir Hosts Dinner Banquet In Honour Of US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hosted on Wednesday evening an official dinner banquet in honour of the President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump and his accompanying delegation, at Lusail Palace.

His Highness delivered a speech during the banquet, welcoming the US President and his accompanying delegation. He stated that relations between the two countries are constantly developing to serve the interests of their friendly peoples.

His Highness noted the close cooperation between the two countries in many areas, particularly energy. His Highness also pointed to other major Qatari investments in the United States, including in the technology, artificial intelligence, and hospitality sectors.

HH the Amir affirmed the commitment of Qatar, the United States, and their peoples to achieving peace in the region and the world, noting the two countries' joint diplomatic efforts to stop the war in the Gaza Strip, protect all civilians, especially women and children, and ensure the release of all hostages.

For his part, US President Donald Trump delivered a speech in which he thanked HH the Amir for the warm welcome and hospitality, stressing his happiness at being the first US president to visit Qatar. He expressed his pride in his friendship with His Highness and praised the Amir's achievements in building Qatar's renaissance and development.

His Excellency also noted Qatar's role in supporting the Palestinian cause, looking forward to its assistance in negotiations with Iran, in addition to benefiting from its experience in hosting and organizing the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The banquet was attended by HH Consort of the HH Amir Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani.

The banquet was also attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, Sheikhs, dignitaries, senior state officials, and businessmen.