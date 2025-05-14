403
Qatari Amir: Qatari-American Relations Steadily Developing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May14 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed Wednesday that the Qatari-US relations are constantly developing to achieve the interests of the two peoples.
Sheikh Tamim made this remark during an official banquet in honor of US President Donald Trump and the accompanying delegation at Lusail Palace.
The Qatari leader also noted the close cooperation between the two countries in many fields, especially energy, referring in this regard to the Golden Pass Project to receive Qatari liquefied natural gas, which will be launched in the United States during the presidency of President Trump, and will provide America and other countries with liquefied gas, in addition to the Golden Triangle Project, which will also be launched in the same presidential period.
He pointed to other large Qatari investments in the United States, which include the technology, artificial intelligence and hospitality sectors.
He stressed the keenness of Qatar and the United States and their peoples to establish peace in the region and the world, noting the joint diplomatic efforts of the two countries to stop the war in the Gaza Strip, work to protect all civilians, especially women and children, and ensure the release of all hostages.
For his part, the US President delivered a speech thanking the Amir of Qatari for the good reception and hospitality.
He noted Qatar's role in supporting the Palestinian issue, looking forward to its assistance in negotiations with Iran, in addition to benefiting from its experience in hosting and organizing the football World Cup in 2026. (end)
