Death Toll From Russian Missile Strike On Sumy Rises To Three
According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Facebook .
"Three people died as a result of Russian shelling of an industrial facility in the Sumy community," he stated.
Hryhorov specified that one victim was killed on the spot, another was in critical condition and could not be transported to the hospital, while the third died of injuries at a medical facility. The victims were 36, 29, and 41 years old.Read also: Injury toll in Russian missile strike at Sumy rises to nine, two civilians killed
As reported by Ukrinform, at around 14:45, Russian forces launched a missile strike on an industrial site in Sumy. Initial reports indicated two fatalities and nine injuries.
Photo: Oleh Hryhorov, Facebook
