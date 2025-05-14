Death Toll From Russian Missile Strike On Sumy Rises To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Another person wounded in today's Russian missile strike on Sumy has died in the hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities to three.

According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Facebook .

"Three people died as a result of Russian shelling of an industrial facility in the Sumy community," he stated.

Hryhorov specified that one victim was killed on the spot, another was in critical condition and could not be transported to the hospital, while the third died of injuries at a medical facility. The victims were 36, 29, and 41 years old.

Injury toll in Russian missile strike atrises to nine, two civilians killed

As reported by Ukrinform, at around 14:45, Russian forces launched a missile strike on an industrial site in Sumy. Initial reports indicated two fatalities and nine injuries.

Photo: Oleh Hryhorov, Facebook