Zelensky Waiting To See Who Will Come To Türkiye From Russia: Then I Will Decide Which Steps Ukraine Should Take

President Volodymyr Zelensky is waiting to see who will come to Türkiye for talks from Russia to decide which steps Ukraine should take.

“Today, we held several meetings with the team regarding the format in Türkiye. I am waiting to see who will come from Russia, and then I will decide which steps Ukraine should take. So far, the signals from them in the media are unconvincing. But we also hear that President Trump is considering attending the meeting in Türkiye. That could become the strongest argument. This week really may change a lot - but only may... Everything is being decided right now,” he said.

Zelensky also noted an important statement from Pope Leo XIV, expressing the Vatican's willingness to play a mediatory role.

“The Vatican can help diplomacy. There is support for a direct meeting from Global South leaders – and that voice is being heard. We also know China's position regarding a ceasefire and negotiations. The position of the United States and Europe is absolutely clear. In fact, it is now more evident than ever to everyone in the world since the beginning of the full-scale war – it is evident that the sole remaining obstacle to peace is Russia's lack of clear will to do it,” the President noted.

Zelensky added that the answers to all the questions about this war – why it began and why it continues – lie in Moscow.

“Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations, and we are not afraid of meetings. Tomorrow – in Türkiye,” he stated.

Zelensky also stated that he received a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi detailing the battlefield situation.

“Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered reports today on the situation at the front – across all directions. Every day, there are over a hundred battles. The heaviest fighting is in the Pokrovsk sector and other areas in our Donetsk region. We are continuing our active operations in the Kursk and Belgorod regions – we are proactively defending Ukraine's border areas,” the President noted.

As reported, on Saturday, the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom, with the support of the United States, issued an ultimatum to Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire. In return, Putin proposed a meeting of delegations in Istanbul on May 15. Zelensky agreed, but Putin has not yet signaled his readiness to come to Türkiye.

