Russian Forces Attack Kozacha Lopan With Drones, Injuring Civilians And Targeting Medics

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 14, Russian troops carried out drone strikes on the border village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region, injuring two residents.

According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram .

"At approximately 17:40, Russian forces once again deployed attack UAVs against civilians in Kozacha Lopan. As a result, two men-aged 87 and 75-were wounded," the statement reads.

Zadorenko specified that one victim suffered soft tissue injuries to the head and chest, while the other sustained a wound to his left shin.

"Emergency medics quickly arrived at the scene and provided the victims with the necessary care," he added.

Later, Zadorenko reported that Russian forces also targeted the medics responding to the attack.

"According to updated information, Russian forces also targeted the ambulance crew responding to the attack, striking them with an FPV drone. Fortunately, the medical team was unharmed, but the ambulance used to transport injured residents of Kozacha Lopan to the hospital sustained damage. Our medics are true heroes-thank you for saving lives!” Zadorenko wrote.

As reported, Russian troops struck Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb on April 3.